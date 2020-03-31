Vrouw en manager Icardi haalt zich woede van ex nóg maar eens op de hals na bizarre beslissing: “Je lijkt het maar niet te snappen” YP

06u05 0 Instagram Wanda Nara (33) heeft het nog maar eens aan de stok met haar ex Maxi Lopez (35). En toegegeven: we kunnen de woede van de Argentijn wel begrijpen. Nara heeft namelijk in volle coronacrisis beslist zich terug te trekken in Lombardije – de zwaarst getroffen regio in Italië. Ook de drie kinderen die Nara en Lopez samen hebben, nam ze met haar mee.

‘t Was al even stil rond de twee, maar nu heeft Nara Maxi Lopez nog eens op z’n achterste poten gekregen. De blondine is momenteel samen met Mauro Icardi, spits bij Paris Saint-Germain en gewezen beste vriend van Lopez. Tot voor kort pendelde ze tussen Parijs en Milaan, maar nu heeft ze besloten om de lockdown door te brengen in de familievilla bij het Comomeer in Lombardije - de zwaarst getroffen regio in Italië, nota bene. In het hele land stierven er al zowat 10.800 mensen aan het hardnekkige coronavirus en liefst 6.360 van hen waren afkomstig uit Lombardije. De beslissing van Wanda om samen met haar vijf kinderen (waarvan Lopez er dus van drie de vader is), is dus allerminst in goede aarde gevallen.

Wat gaat er om in je hoofd op dit moment, wanneer het meest heilige dat je hebt je kinderen zijn? Ik ben verontwaardigd dat je dat niet eens beseft Maxi Lopez op Instagram

Lopez uitte zijn ongenoegen onder meer via een bericht op zijn Instagramverhalen. “Ik zou graag weten waarom je de quarantaine doorbreekt tijdens een wereldwijde pandemie, op het moment dat iedereen oproept om binnen te blijven, en je onze kinderen blootstelt aan een reis van één land naar een ander. Je zoekt zo het epicentrum van de besmetting (Lombardije) op, zonder dat je stilstaat bij de mogelijke gevolgen daarvan. Wat gaat er om in je hoofd op dit moment, wanneer het meest heilige dat je hebt je kinderen zijn? Ik ben verontwaardigd dat je dat niet eens beseft. Als je het niet doet voor jezelf, doe het dan tenminste voor hen. Je bent de moeder van vijf kinderen, maar je lijkt het maar niet te snappen”, klonk het onomwonden.

Enkele dagen eerder had Lopez, ook al via Instagram, een ‘verdoken’ oproep gelanceerd naar zijn ex. “Ik mis het ravotten met de kinderen erg, dus mama, laad de batterijen op en geef hun telefoons terug, zodat papa opnieuw volop met hen kan praten zoals voordien. Op deze momenten moeten we meer dan ooit allen verenigd zijn”, zo stond er te lezen in het bijschrift bij onderstaande foto.

Wanda Nara was vijf jaar getrouwd met Maxi Lopez, maar in 2013 liep het verkeerd tussen de twee. Toen kwam aan het licht dat de blondine een affaire had met Mauro Icardi, toenmalig ploegmaat van Maxi Lopez bij Sampdoria én bovendien ook nog eens z’n beste vriend. Er volgden jaren van hoogspanning, zeker omdat Lopez (die nu voor Crotone speelt in de Serie B) het er erg lastig mee had dat Icardi geregeld met zijn drie kinderen poseerde en hij zelfs hun naam op zijn arm liet tatoeëren. Wanda trouwde ook met Icardi en het model werd zelfs zijn manager. Samen kreeg het stel nog twee dochtertjes.