Voor het eerst in de geschiedenis draait een skateboarder 3,5 keer rond zijn as

Voor het eerst is er een skateboarder in geslaagd in competitie een perfecte 1260 uit te voeren. Op de X-Games in Minneapolis draaide de Amerikaan Mitchie Brusco liefst 3,5 keer om zijn as. Legende Tony Hawk kon z’n ogen niet geloven. “Proficiat met de allereerste 1260. Ik ben sprakeloos”, schreef de beste skateboarder ooit op Instagram.

