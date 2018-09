Vindingrijke coach van Duitse topclub werkt geniaal systeem uit om verwaande spelers met gespijsde bankrekening te bestraffen

RB Leipzig head coach Ralf Rangnick uses a spinning wheel to determine player punishments, which include:



-Work in club shop

-Serve food in team cafeteria

-Guide stadium tours

-Mow grass on training pitches

-Buy gifts for club staff

-Train in a tutu



