Vijfde kindje voor Cristiano Ronaldo op komst? Georgina Rodriguez lijkt opnieuw zwanger ODBS

27 maart 2019

10u03 5 Time-Out “Ik wil zeven kinderen en net zoveel Gouden Ballen.” Een uitspraak van Cristiano Ronaldo (34) in november 2017. Een zesde Gouden Bal moest hij onlangs aan Luka Modric laten, een vijfde kindje lijkt wel op komst. Tijdens en na de interland van Portugal tegen Servië viel de lichtjes bolle buik van zijn vriendin Georgina Rodriguez (25) in de tribunes op.

De Portugese tabloid ‘Correio da Manha’ pakt er al mee uit: ‘Georgina Rodriguez opnieuw zwanger’. Al laten ze nog ruimte voor toeval, toch lijkt het erop dat het Spaanse model voor de tweede keer een kindje van Ronaldo ter wereld zal zetten. Zowel in het bijzijn van de familie-Ronaldo in het Estadio da Luz, als toen ze opgepikt werd door Ricardo Regufe (zie foto hieronder) vertoont Georgina een beginnend buikje. Regufe is als heel goeie vriend haast familie van Cristiano. Hij is als manager bij Nike mee verantwoordelijk voor de marketingmachine achter CR7 en begeleidt als teammanager spelers van de Portugese nationale ploeg. Ronaldo viel in de wedstrijd tegen Servië al snel uit met een hamstringblessure, maar die lijkt niet al te erg te zijn. De Champions League-confrontatie tegen Ajax zou niet in het gedrang komen.

Op 12 november beviel Rodriguez, een gewezen Zara-verkoopster, van een dochtertje, Alana Martina. Ronaldo had dan al drie kinderen, telkens via surrogaatmoeder: Cristiano Jr en de tweeling Mateo en Eva.

In februari stelde Ronaldo zijn Georgina nog aan als manager van een kliniek gespecialiseerd in haartransplantatie die hij onlangs opende samen met de Portugese Insparya Group, dat Cristiano mee oprichtte. En het Italiaanse lingeriemerk Yamamay kwam vorige week met een nieuwe collectie naar buiten waarvoor Georgina poseerde. Tijdens die fotoshoot duidelijk nog niet zwanger.