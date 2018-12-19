VIDEO. Zingende Dries Mertens laat zich helemaal gaan YP

Bron: Instagram Napoli 2

In Napoli was het gisteren weer tijd voor het kerstfeestje en één van de grote sterren was -u raadt het wel al- Dries Mertens. Waar ploegmaats als Diawara en Malcuit zich uitleefden in een dancebattle, haalde onze landgenoot de micro erbij om zijn versie van Oh Happy Days van The Edwin Hawkins Singers ten berde te brengen. Kat Kerhofs is blijkbaar dus niet de enige ten huize Mertens die muzikaal (nu ja...) aangelegd is.

Er komen trouwens drukke dagen aan voor de mannen van Carlo Ancelotti, momenteel tweede in de Serie A. Zaterdag spelen ze thuis tegen SPAL, op tweede kerstdag moeten ze naar Inter en op 29 december krijgen ze Bologna over de vloer. Maar de sfeer is dus duidelijk nog opperbest.

Oje vita, oje vita mia #ForzaNapoliSempre ma veramente sempre! pic.twitter.com/YpdgFqeQwf Official SSC Napoli(@ sscnapoli) link