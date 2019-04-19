VIDEO. Waterpolowedstrijd ontaardt in ordinaire knokpartij, coach waant zich MMA’er Khabib TLB

Een waterpolowedstrijd voor amateurs is in Rusland volledig uit de hand gelopen. Tijdens het duel tussen Moskvich en Kazan, dat plaatsvond in de Russische hoofdstad, kwam het tot een verbaal conflict tussen een waterpoloër en de coach van de andere ploeg. Ondanks de aanwezigheid van een vrouwelijke official, probeerde de speler de trainer te treffen met de bal, waardoor de poppen helemaal aan het dansen gingen. Met een ‘Eagle Jump’, misschien wel afgekeken van MMA’er Khabib Nurmagomedov, sprong de coach het water in, vol op zijn rivaal. Er volgden flink wat vuistslagen, waarna de rust uiteindelijk toch terugkeerde.