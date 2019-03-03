VIDEO. Mario Balotelli slaat weer toe: Italiaan post tijdens wedstrijd filmpje op Instagram DMM

Mario Balotelli blijft voor altijd Mario Balotelli. De Italiaanse spits van Marseille deed in de Franse Ligue 1 opnieuw van zich spreken. Toen hij de 1-0 maakte in het duel met Saint-Etienne liep hij snel naar de tribune om zijn gsm op te halen. Op die manier kon hij tijdens (!) de wedstrijd een video met de viering van zijn doelpunt op Instagram posten. Eerder deed ook Francesco Totti al iets dergelijks bij AS Roma. Om het met een oer-Vlaams spreekwoord te zeggen: zot zijn doet geen zeer.

Marseille won trouwens in het Stade Vélodrome van Saint-Etienne. De Zuid-Fransen rukken zo in de stand op naar een zesde plaats op twee punten van Saint-Etienne. Voor Balotelli was het zijn derde goal van het seizoen.