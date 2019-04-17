Vete tussen meest beruchte WAG van Italië en haar schoonzus bereikt nieuw hoogtepunt YP

17 april 2019

16u05 0 Time-Out Mauro Icardi bevindt zich meer dan ooit tussen twee vuren, want het zit er (nog maar eens) bovenarms op tussen zijn zus Ivana en vrouw Wanda Nara. Eerstgenoemde had haar schoonzus op tv “haar ergste vijand” genoemd, de druppel die de emmer deed overlopen voor die laatste. Zij heeft aangekondigd de vete voor de rechtbank te willen uitvechten. Je zal maar de spits van (nu nog?) Inter Milaan zijn...

De zus van Icardi maakte vorige week haar opwachting in Gran Fratelli VIP, de Italiaanse editie van Big Brother VIP en ze maakte meteen van de gelegenheid gebruik om haar schoonzus nog maar eens door het slijk te halen. “Ik wil niet dat mijn grootste vijand, die ook nog familie is, met zo’n gedachten rondloopt. Ze ziet niet, ze hoort niet en ze spreekt niet. Maar ik zou haar graag eens voor mijn neus zien staan. Eens zien of ze me de dingen vertelt die ze te vertellen heeft. Mocht Mauro geen voetballer geweest zijn, had ze nooit voor hem gekozen”, klonk het onder meer fors.

De zoveelste zware uithaal al van Ivana naar haar schoonzus. Zo stelde ze eerder onder meer dat die “sh*t for brains” had en dat ze ook voor tweespalt had gezorgd tussen haar broer en Inter Milaan. “Het is je alleen om het geld te doen, nietwaar? Je geeft helemaal niks om onze familie. Ik hoop dat mijn broer zijn ogen zal openen. Mijn God! Heel Italië weet wat voor iemand je bent en mijn familie nog het best van al!”, klonk het onder meer nadat Mauro op een zijspoor was geraakt bij het team van Radja Nainggolan. Volgens Ivana duidelijk de schuld van Wanda, die naast de vrouw ook de spelersmakelaar is van haar broer.

Aanvankelijk riposteerde Wanda toen nog dat ze nooit iets slechts zou zeggen over familie van haar man, maar nu is de maat duidelijk toch vol voor de blondine. Het was met een boodschap op haar Instagramstories dat ze aankondigde dat ze gerechtelijke stappen zou ondernemen tegen haar schoonzus. Vrij vertaald ging dat zo:

“Na de vijandige en ongerechtvaardigde aanval op haar persoon, live tijdens een tv-uitzending van Gran Fratelli VIP, acht mevrouw Wanda Nara het opportuun om te melden dat zij mevrouw Ivana Icardi heeft aangeklaagd voor smaad. Bovendien, in het licht van de manier waarop de zaak door het bovenvermeldde verder blijft escaleren, zal ze verder evalueren of er, door het gedrag van de genoemde persoon, zwaardere inbreuken kunnen worden vastgesteld. En ten slotte waarschuwt ze mevrouw Ivana Icardi om haar naam en het imago van haar familie niet te gebruiken om zichtbaarheid, mediabewustzijn en financiële voordelen te verkrijgen en ze nodigt haar dan ook uit om zich uitsluitend te richten op haar eigen professionele vaardigheden”

Nieuwe kopzorgen dus voor Mauro Icardi, die ondanks contractperikelen die dik twee maanden lang aansleepten toch opnieuw in de armen werd gesloten door Inter-coach Luciano Spalletti. Bij zijn wederoptreden, begin deze maand tegen Genoa (4-0), was hij meteen trefzeker.