Vertonghen bezorgt ploegmaat schaamrood op de wangen met hilarische reactie op Instagramfoto

Jan Vertonghen heeft Eric Dier, ploegmaat bij Tottenham Hotspur, ongetwijfeld mee het schaamrood op de wangen bezorgd. De Engelse international postte gisteravond een foto op zijn Instagrampagina waarop hij poseert met enkele maats van Sporting Lissabon, de ploeg waar hij tussen 2012 en 2014 voor uitkwam. Rechts op de foto herkent u onder meer voormalig Man United-ster Nani, maar voor Vertonghen sprong er vooral iets anders in het oog. “Je was precies wel HEEL blij hen terug te zien”, klonk het, verwijzend naar de nogal ongelukkige ‘plooi’ in de trainingsbroek van zijn ploegmaat. Koren op de molen natuurlijk van de vele andere volgers van Dier.

