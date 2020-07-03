Van voetballer naar krachtpatser: deze 5 (ex-)spelers ondergingen opmerkelijke metamorfose
Nani
Nani is met zijn 33 lentes de jongste én enige nog actieve voetballer uit het gezelschap. De Portugees komt op dit moment uit voor Orlando City. Voordien speelde hij bij onder meer Sporting, Manchester United, Fenerbahçe en Valencia.
Vroeger:
Nu:
José Mari
José María Romero Poyón, ofwel José Mari, viert eind dit jaar zijn 42ste verjaardag. De viervoudige Spaanse international hing in 2013 zijn voetbalschoenen aan de haak. Nadien beulde de ex-voetballer van AC Milan, Atlético Madrid en Villarreal zich constant af in de fitness. Het resultaat deelt hij maar al te graag op sociale media.
Vroeger:
Nu:
Tim Wiese
Over de carrièreswitch van de Duitser Tim Wiese (38) vloeide al flink wat inkt. De ex-doelman van onder meer Werder Bremen en Hoffenheim bracht de vrijgekomen tijd na zijn voetbalpensioen vooral door in het krachthonk. Wiese won enorm veel aan spiermassa om zich te kunnen wagen aan een carrière in het worstelen. Hij werd een professioneel worstelaar en de ex-doelman won in 2016 ook zijn eerste wedstrijd in de Duitse divisie van de WWE, een Amerikaanse showvariant van het worstelen. Inmiddels zit de worstelcarrière van Wiese er wel alweer op.
Vroeger:
Nu:
Für die, die es noch nicht mitbekommen haben: Ich bin jetzt auch auf Instagram 💪 👉https://t.co/5JybNf8MJ7 #worldofwiese pic.twitter.com/NbaXXaGHIL link
Tim Wiese makes his WWE debut tonight... link
The f*cking size of him😂 pic.twitter.com/A11zs6w4qu
Zé Roberto
Zé Roberto stopte pas in 2017 met voetballen. De Braziliaan, inmiddels 45 jaar oud, heeft maar liefst 84 interlands op de teller bij de ‘Goddelijke Kanaries’. Zé Roberto beleefde zijn grootste successen bij Bayern München en Real Madrid.
Vroeger:
Nu:
Carl Hoefkens
Carl Hoefkens (41) kon uiteraard niet in dit lijstje ontbreken. Na zijn voetbalcarrière woonde Hoefkens twee jaar lang in Spanje, waar hij zich al snel volledig verloor in CrossFit: “Een sport die gebaseerd is op uithouding, kracht en techniek. Je probeert de meest fitte atleet ter wereld te worden, één die alles kan”, vertelde hij daar later over. De gewezen Rode Duivel, getransformeerd in een krachtpatser, fungeert vandaag bij Club Brugge als de verbindingsman tussen de opkomende talenten van de beloften en de A-kern.
Vroeger:
Nu:
Het gebeurt natuurlijk vaker andersom: voetballers die zich ‘laten gaan’ na hun carrière en zo snel kilo’s bijkomen. Denk maar aan Wesley Sneijder (die het slachtoffer werd van ‘fatshaming’) en de Braziliaanse Ronaldo. Mido is een ander voorbeeld. De Egyptische ster (ex-AA Gent) leefde op pensioen iets te veel als een ware farao. De kilo’s vlogen eraan, maar Mido herpakte zich en verloor op één jaar tijd liefst 50 kilogram.
Reacties