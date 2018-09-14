Van Fortnite spelen met Kevin De Bruyne naar chillen met de Franse wereldkampioenen: de 'personal shopper' van 17 die topvoetballers op hun wenken bedient YP

De meeste 17-jarigen concentreren zich vol op het afmaken van hun middelbare school en hebben een weekendjob om een centje bij te verdienen, maar Sam Morgan heeft zijn schaapjes al anders op het droge. In de 'Premier League Show', een programma op de BBC, vertelde de tiener honderduit over hoe hij de drukst gesolliciteerde personal shopper werd van blitse wereldsterren als Paul Pogba, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kevin De Bruyne en Michy Batshuayi.

Het begon allemaal bij Cohen Bramall, een Arsenal-talent, maar zijn grote doorbraak kwam er via Kyle Walker-Peters, een 21-jarige belofte van Tottenham Hotspur. Die legde een lijntje naar Son Heung-min, Harry Winks en uiteindelijk ook Dele Alli. Die bracht de bal pas écht aan het rollen. "Via Dele kwam ik in contact met verschillende Engelse internationals", legt Morgan uit. "Het is het sneeuwbaleffect: de ene speler geeft je naam door aan de andere en zo gaat dat maar door... Het enige wat je moet doen, is hen op hun wenken bedienen. Tot zo lang als je dat doet, zit het wel goed", zegt Morgan, die na een doodgewoon spelletje Fortnite ook Kevin De Bruyne tot zijn cliënteel mag rekenen.

U merkt het: Morgan scheert hoge toppen. Érg hoge toppen, zelfs. "Twee dagen voor de finale van het WK contacteerde Paul Pogba me via de FaceTime van Benjamin Mendy. Tot dan had ik hem nooit gesproken, maar hij vroeg me of ik de man was die een en ander kon regelen. 'Jij bent diegene waar Benjy (Mendy, nvdr.) het over had. Ik probeer al een hele poos met je in contact te komen', zei hij. Twee dagen na de gewonnen wereldbeker zat ik op de Eurostar naar Parijs, met tal van Gucci-jasjes en vintage zonnebrillen, waarna ik rechtstreeks naar het hotel ging waar de Fransen resideerden de dag voor hun ontvangst bij de president. Ik leverde de spullen af, waarna ik even gewoon even kon chillen met de ploeg die net wereldkampioen was geworden."

Ook Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, de Ghanese sneltrein van Arsenal, behoort tot het klantenbestand van Morgan. "Ik leerde hem kennen via Alexandre Lacazette. Toen ik op een gegeven moment op min smartphone keek, zag ik dat Aubameyang me volgde. Een uurtje later stuurde ik hem een bericht: 'Hey man, ik zie net dat je me beginnen te volgen bent. Als je iets nodig hebt, laat het me gerust weten'. Twintig minuten later kreeg ik al antwoord: 'Hey, ik heb van je gehoord via Alex. Ik heb binnenkort wel wat kledij nodig, laat maar weten wat je kan regelen!'. We wisselden gsmnummers uit, ik stuurde hem wat foto's en de dag nadien ging ik hem al opzoeken."