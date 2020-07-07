Usain Bolt onthult speciale naam van zijn dochtertje: Olympia Lightning Redactie

07 juli 2020

21u35

Bron: Belga 0 Time-out Voormalig sprintkampioen Usain Bolt heeft de naam van zijn dochtertje onthuld: Olympia Lightning Bolt. Op z'n zachtst gezegd speciaal te noemen.

Bolt publiceerde op sociale media foto’s van de baby, waarvan sommige met de moeder Kasi Bennett. "We hebben een nieuw hoofdstuk aangesneden samen met onze dochter Olympia Lightning Bolt", aldus de Jamaicaanse atleet van 33.

Het meisje was medio mei in een ziekenhuis in Kingston geboren. Bolt die zijn carrière beëindigde na het WK 2017 in Londen was een van de meest succesvolle atleten in de sportgeschiedenis. Usain St. Leo Bolt was acht keer olympisch gouden medaillewinnaar, won elf keer WK-goud en heeft sinds 2009 ook wereldrecords op de 100 meter (9,58 seconden) en de 200 meter (19,19).