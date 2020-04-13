Twee vliegen in één klap: hoe Genie Bouchard date scoorde én ineens pak geld in het laatje bracht voor goed doel YP

13 april 2020

08u00

Bron: The Sun, Instagram 0 Time-out ‘t Is - mede door dat hardnekkige coronavirus natuurlijk - al even geleden dat ze op de tenniscourts nog eens van zich liet spreken, maar ernaast blijft Eugenie Bouchard op tijd en stond de aandacht naar zich toezuigen. Wat begon bij een Instagram Live met een bekende Amerikaanse presentatrice, mondde uit in een date én een forse som geld die door de aanbidder van de 26-jarige Canadese werd beloofd aan een goed doel.

“Ik ga niet klagen, maar ik denk dat quarantaine zoveel leuker zou zijn met een vriendje”, zo schreef Eugenie Bouchard een kleine maand terug op Twitter. En zo had Allie LaForce, een bekende Amerikaanse tv-presentatrice, meteen al een gespreksonderwerp voor haar Instagram Live met de 26-jarige Canadese. “Ik weet nog hoe ik toen dacht, ‘Verdorie, wat zou het leuk zijn om met iemand samen te zijn, je zou zoveel tijd hebben voor elkaar’. Twee dagen na mijn tweet vertelde mijn agent me dat zijn mailbox uitpuilde van de sollicitaties. Hij stuurde me er enkele door en er zaten werkelijk hilarische exemplaren tussen”, aldus Bouchard, ooit nummer vijf op de wereldranglijst maar intussen afgegleden naar de 328ste plaats. “Maar ik voel me super eenzaam. Ik ben letterlijk helemaal alleen. Stel je voor dat je nu in de absolute beginfase zit van een relatie. Daar is quarantaine toch perfect voor?”

not complaining, but i feel like quarantine would be a lot more fun with a boyfriend Genie Bouchard(@ geniebouchard) link

Het gesprek kabbelde voort en op een gegeven moment trok een van de vele aandachtige kijkers, ene ‘Bob’, zijn stoute schoenen aan. Hij liet in de reacties verschillende keren zijn adoratie voor Bouchard blijken, waarop gastvrouw LaForce besloot de koe meteen bij de hoorns te vatten. Zij startte een FaceTime-gesprek op met de man in kwestie, die al gauw ook in beeld bevestigde van wat hij eerder in de reacties had geschreven. “Ze is bloedmooi” en “Ik denk dat ik verliefd op haar ben”, liet hij zich onder meer ontvallen. Er werd hem ook gevraagd of er eventueel al gevoelens in het spel waren, maar dat wilde hij dan weer niet gezegd hebben. “Dat zullen we moeten bekijken naarmate we verder gaan met elkaar, Genie. We kennen elkaar nog niet goed, maar we moeten het rustig aan doen”, aldus Bob, die nadien de FaceTime naar z’n einde gidste en als slotakkoord nog vroeg aan Bouchard om later haar privéberichten in de gaten te houden. Iets waar de Canadese dan ook mee instemde.

Netflix & chill

Bouchard bevestigde kort nadien dat ze wel vaker dergelijke verzoeken kreeg én afwimpelde, maar hier zou het anders gaan lopen. “Online gebeurt het zeker vaker dat ik mannen afwimpel. Maar meestal zijn die mensen niet zo rechtuit tegenover mij. Dit was leuk, vernieuwend. Daar heb ik respect voor”, aldus Bouchard, die al snel een berichtje kreeg van ‘Bob’ met de de gevleugelde woorden ‘Netflix & chill’. “Ja Bob, ik wil wel eens met je Netflix’en en chillen”, aldus Bouchard. Waarna één en ander in een stroomversnelling kwam.

Vervolgens stellen Bouchard en LaForce vragen aan hun volgers en diegene die correct konden antwoorden, kregen leuke prijzen zoals bijvoorbeeld een tennisracket of gesigneerde schoenen van Bouchard. Ook Bob dook weer op en terwijl hij eigenlijk zijn slag al leek te hebben thuisgehaald, bood hij 500 dollar voor een date met zijn muze. LaForce, die samenwerkt met Project Frontline om lunchpakketten te leveren aan personeel in ziekenhuizen die strijden tegen het coronavirus, rook meteen haar kans. Zij riposteerde dat het 3.000 dollar kost om zo’n operatie te kunnen bekostigen en Bob, die nu helemaal zijn kans schoon zag om het hart van Bouchard te veroveren, gaf aan het hele bedrag te zullen storten.

Bijna 4.400 euro

“Je helpt mij ook, in de rol van Cupido want het is duidelijk dat ik er een nodig heb”, zei Bouchard tegen LaForce. “Ik ging akkoord, natuurlijk, hier wil ik wel deel van uitmaken”, waarop LaForce net niet door het dolle heen was. Twee vliegen in één klap natuurlijk: een date gescoord voor Bouchard én een flinke som geld ingezameld voor een goed doel. “We willen wel dat je na de date terugkoppelt hoe het is geweest: ofwel ga je me graag zien, ofwel ga je me haten. Ik hoop maar zeer dat het het eerste zal zijn.” Maar dan nog was de kous niet af.

Bouchard had maar één verzoek voor de date: Bob moest -om welke reden dan ook- toiletpapier meebrengen naar de date, waarop Bob besloot nog een stapje verder te gaan. Hij bood 1.000 dollar extra, als Bouchard op de date zou praten met een Engels accent. De reden: de man wilde achteraf een grappige video kunnen posten op zijn sociale media. “Waarom doe je me dit aan Bob? Je geeft me een schuldgevoel... Ik moet wel ja zeggen omdat het voor een goed doel is, maar ik voel me er heel ongemakkelijk bij. Ik kan helemaal geen accenten nadoen”, aldus Bouchard. In elk geval: als alles volgens plan verloopt, is het goede doel van LaForce zo ineens wel 4.000 dollar (of bijna 4.400 euro) rijker.

Super Bowl

De Canadese is trouwens niet aan haar proefstuk toe, wat het daten met wildvreemden betreft. In 2017 ging ze al eens op date met ene John Goehrke na een Super Bowl-weddenschap. De toen 20-jarige student daagde Bouchard op 5 februari uit om op date te gaan tijdens de rust van de Super Bowl. “Als de New England Patriots nog winnen, gaan we dan op een date?”, vroeg Goehrke bij een 21-3 voorsprong voor de Atlanta Falcons. Bouchard stemde tot zijn grote verbazing toe en de New England Patriots wonnen alsnog de Super Bowl met 34-28 na overtime. Bouchard hield haar woord en ging op date met haar fan, maar een relatie kwam daar toen niet uit voort.