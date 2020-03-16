Toveren met... een rol toiletpapier: topvoetballers etaleren hun technische kunsten voor nieuwe challenge Redactie

16 maart 2020

19u08 8

Geen competitievoetbal de komende weken in heel wat landen en dus moeten de heren voetballers andere zaken zoeken om hun tijd mee te vullen. Daarom werd de #stayathomechallenge (of is Spanje de #10toqueschallenge) in het leven geroepen. Geen ijsemmers of rijdende wagens dit keer, maar wel een bal of... een rolletje toiletpapier. Het opzet is simpel: voetballers proberen - nadat ze eerst hun handen hebben gewassen - de bal of het inmiddels kostbare rolletje hoog te houden en dagen dan vrienden of collega’s uit om hetzelfde te doen. Op die manier proberen de voetballers hun volgers duidelijk te maken dat het beter is om in deze coronacrisis zoveel mogelijk thuis te blijven en de handen te wassen. Onder anderen Matthijs de Ligt en Bruno Fernandes waagden er zich al aan, maar de beste poging kwam voorlopig toch van Enzo Zidane. Een overzicht.

Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus):

Technique, even in quarantine...😁 pic.twitter.com/xgq7LpujpT Juventus News - Juvefc.com(@ juvefcdotcom) link

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United):

Bruno Fernandes takes on the #StayAtHomeChallenge in his United shorts 🧻 pic.twitter.com/eecFFP1qSS utdreport(@ utdreport) link

Ivo Rodrigues (Antwerp FC):

Daley Blind (Ajax):

Luis Neto (Sporting):

Nigel de Jong: