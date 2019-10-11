Tielemans papa geworden van dochtertje: “Het goede nieuws blijft maar komen” XC

Feest bij Youri Tielemans. De Rode Duivel, die niet mee afgereisd is naar Kazachstan, is zopas vader geworden van Léana. “Het goede nieuws blijft maar komen. Welkom in de familie”, schreef de 22-jarige middenvelder op Instagram. “Fier met de geboorte van onze tweede dochter, Léana. Moeder en baby stellen het goed.” Begin 2017 werd Tielemans al papa van z’n eerste dochtertje: Melina. Eergisteren kondigde collega-Rode Duivel Simon Mignolet de geboorte van zijn zoontje Lex aan.