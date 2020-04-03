Tessa Wullaert daagt fans uit en experimenteert met schildpad: “Hij was nog een beetje in winterslaap” GVS

03 april 2020

11u29

Bron: Blijf in uw Kot 0 Time-out En of ze zich kan bezighouden. En of ze zich kan bezighouden. In onze vaderlandse competitie weten we waar we aan toe zijn , maar in Engeland is het koffiedik kijken of er nog gevoetbald wordt. Tessa Wullaert (27) houdt zich intussen scherp, maar weet ook hoe de dagelijkse sleur te doorbreken. Ze lanceerde haar eigen challenge en ging ook aan het experimenteren met haar schildpad. “Hij was nog een beetje in winterslaap, daarom was hij niet zo actief”, lacht de Red Flame in het VTM-programma ‘Blijf in uw Kot’.



Net als Kevin De Bruyne moet ook Manchester City-collega Tessa Wullaert afwachten of en wanneer het Engelse voetbal weer aanvangt. De 89-voudige Red Flame bleef niet in Manchester en keerde terug naar huis, waar ze haar conditie onderhoudt. “Vijf dagen per week ben ik ongeveer een halve dag bezig met trainingsschema’s, op een veldje hier dicht bij huis”, vertelt de aanvalster. “Voorlopig weten we niet of onze competitie doorgaat, dus moeten we blijven trainen. Zelf hoop ik dat we straks gewoon weer voetballen. City staat eerste, al heeft Chelsea - op één punt - een match minder gespeeld. Zij kunnen dus nog over ons springen. Ik win de competitie ook liever op een eerlijke manier. Maar natuurlijk ook op een gezonde manier.”

Domino

Intussen kan Tessa zich thuis bezighouden. Naast het fysieke labeur is er tijd voor ontspanning. En creativiteit. Ze postte op haar Instagram een video waarbij haar schildpad, na eindeloos wachten, dominosteentjes omver kegelt. “We proberen ons altijd bezig te houden, dit nam heel wat moeite en tijd in beslag”, luidde het onderschrift bij de beelden. “Hij was nog een beetje in winterslaap, dus we hebben hem moeten wakker maken”, lacht Wullaert. “Daarmee dat hij niet zo actief was.”



De auteur van 42 goals bij onze nationale voetbaldames vond net als heel wat andere topsporters ook een eigen challenge uit. Het bekende ‘hoofd-schouders-knie-en-teen-lied’ toverde ze om tot een fikse uitdaging. Te simpel alleen? Dan kan je het ook met twee proberen. “Als het lukt, zeker op Instagram gooien”, legt Wullaert uit. “En vergeet er niet de hashtag ‘stayconnect’ aan toe te voegen.”