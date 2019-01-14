Tennisdiva Bouchard beschrijft haar ideale man en voegt er fijntjes aan toe: “Ik bijt niet” YP

Bron: Herald Sun 0 Time-out Eugenie Bouchard begint morgen aan haar Australian Open tegen de Chinese Shuai Peng, maar in de aanloop naar haar eerste Grand Slam-partij van het jaar had de Canadese wel nog een ludieke babbel met de Herald Sun. ‘Genie’, nog altijd vrijgezel, beschreef zo onder meer hoe de ideale man er voor haar uit ziet.

Het verhaal van de Canadese is genoegzaam bekend. Na een topjaar 2014, waarin ze de finale van Wimbledon speelde, zakte ze steeds verder weg op de tennisladder. Intussen lijkt het terug weer een beetje de goede kant op te gaan met het huidige nummer 79 van de wereldranglijst, die in het interview met de Herald Sun wel toegeeft dat ze zich vaak eenzaam voelt. “Wat ik doe, is eigenlijk iets heel eenzaam. Je reist de wereld af, elke week in een andere stad… Weet je wel hoe zwaar dat is? Je sociale leven lijdt daaronder.”

Vorige week riep Bouchard haar Instagramvolgers nog op om haar massaal privéberichten te beginnen sturen, omdat ze “zich verveelde” en “zich eenzaam voelde” (zie foto hieronder). “Dat was inderdaad te gek. Ik had niet gedacht dat de respons zo groot zou zijn. Ik kon zelfs mijn berichten niet lezen: telkens als ik scrollde en een bericht wilde aanklikken, werd dat weggeduwd door de constante stroom van nieuwe berichtjes. Het was belachelijk.”

Waarna ze zich ook liet verleiden om haar ideale man te beschrijven. “Hij moet zelfverzekerd zijn, moet goede humor hebben en vooral: hij moet zich goed kunnen kleden. Dat vind ik heel belangrijk. En ik wil ook dat hij groter en gespierder is dan mij”, aldus Bouchard, die ook nog stelde dat de mannen geen schrik van haar moeten hebben. “Ik ben best aanspreekbaar. Ik bijt niet”, klonk het.