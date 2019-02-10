Te mooi om waar te zijn? Voetbalfans breken zich het hoofd over nieuwste stunt Messi GVS

Dat Lionel Messi al eens graag uitpakt met een magisch moment, weten we allemaal. Toch zorgt zijn recentste stunt voor beroering. In een reclamespot van frisdrank Pepsi zet de Argentijn een half gevuld flesje op een bal, waarna hij het ronde ding in de ring trapt terwijl de fles een ‘bottle flip’ maakt en perfect op de grond landt. Messi plaatste de video zelf op Instagram, waarna in een razendsnel tempo twee kampen ontstonden. “Fenomenaal hoe Messi alles zo simpel doet lijken” versus “Ongelofelijk wat ze de dag van vandaag met special effects verwezenlijken.” Een nieuw stukje tovenarij of toch fake?

