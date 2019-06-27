Sterren op vakantie: Witsel en Chadli vertoeven samen op Ibiza - Hazard bezoekt kamp van Chelsea in Griekenland Redactie

27 juni 2019

20u23 36 Time-out Na een lang seizoen trekken heel wat voetballers op vakantie naar het buitenland. Uitrusten en de batterijen opladen. Hieronder de leukste vakantiekiekjes van de Rode Duivels en andere voetbalsterren.

Deze pagina wordt geüpdatet.

Witsel en Chadli samen op Ibiza

Axel Witsel brengt zijn vakantie samen met zijn gezin door op Ibiza. De middenvelder van Dortmund genoot er met vrouwlief Rafaella en dochtertjes Maï-Li en Evy van wat quality time op een boot. Ook collega-Rode Duivel Nacer Chadli was overigens van de partij. Enkele dagen geleden ging Witsel ook al dineren met enkele ex-ploegmaats van bij het Russische Zenit Sint-Petersburg.

Hazard in Griekenland bij Chelsea-jeugd

Als Eden Hazard met Real Madrid ooit zijn terugkeer maakt op Stamford Bridge, moet hij (in tegenstelling tot Thibaut Courtois) niet vrezen voor Engelse fluitjes. Weinig Chelsea-fans die de Rode Duivel zijn droomtransfer niet gunden. Dankbaar voor wat hij zeven jaar gepresteerd heeft in het shirt van de ‘Blues’, met bovendien de winst van de Europa League in Baku als perfecte afsluiter. Hazard zelf liet bij zijn afscheid geen kans onbenut om te stellen dat Chelsea voor altijd een plaatsje in zijn hart zal hebben. Dat onderschreef hij ook op zijn vakantie in Griekenland. Zo kon hij het niet laten een bezoekje te brengen aan een oefenkamp van Chelsea en ging hij er met de jongeren en trainers graag op de foto. Op de sociale media smelten de Chelsea-fans weg. “Eens een ‘Blue’, altijd een ‘Blue’.”

Lukaku pakt uit met dunk in Los Angeles

Ronaldo poseert met zoon en broer

Cristiano Ronaldo en co dobberen nog altijd rond in de buurt van de Azurenkust en bij voorkeur Saint-Tropez. CR7 (34) heeft zijn gezelschap zorgvuldig uitgekozen, namelijk zijn naaste familie: zoon Cristiano Jr (9), zijn vriendin Georgina Rodriguez (25) en zijn broer Hugo Aveiro (44). Het mannelijke gezelschap liet na om aan de zijde van Cristiano uit te pakken met de zogenaamde Ronaldo-pose waarbij de spieren gebald worden. Waterpret gegarandeerd voor de Ronaldo’s, op andere een jetski en wakeboard. Ook zijn andere kinderen Mateo, Alan Martina en Eva zouden aanwezig zijn, maar werden niet gespot. Ronaldo zou 175.000 euro neertellen om de luxejacht één week te huren. Lees hier meer over de exclusieve vakantie van Ronaldo.

Thibaut Courtois: op bezoek bij F1-piloot Charles Leclerc in Frankrijk

Romelu Lukaku: lachen met Memphis Depay in Los Angeles

Cristiano Ronaldo: vertoeven in Griekenland en aan de Côte d’Azur

Dries Mertens: samen met Kat in Cuba en de Bahama’s

Michy Batshuayi: trainen en uitblazen in Miami

Toby Alderweireld: met het gezinnetje in Griekenland

Axel Witsel: Zenit-reünie op Ibiza

Marcelo: naast Witsel trekt ook Braziliaanse linksachter naar Ibiza

Simon Mignolet: vakantie op het Italiaanse eiland Capri