Sterren op vakantie: Ronaldo en zoon stoer op luxejacht - Mertens geniet van de Bahama's

26 juni 2019

17u50 8 Time-out Na een lang seizoen trekken heel wat voetballers op vakantie naar het buitenland. Uitrusten en de batterijen opladen. Hieronder de leukste vakantiekiekjes van de Rode Duivels en andere voetbalsterren.

Ronaldo poseert met zoon en broer

Cristiano Ronaldo en co dobberen nog altijd rond in de buurt van de Azurenkust en bij voorkeur Saint-Tropez. CR7 (34) heeft zijn gezelschap zorgvuldig uitgekozen, namelijk zijn naaste familie: zoon Cristiano Jr (9), zijn vriendin Georgina Rodriguez (25) en zijn broer Hugo Aveiro (44). Het mannelijke gezelschap liet na om aan de zijde van Cristiano uit te pakken met de zogenaamde Ronaldo-pose waarbij de spieren gebald worden. Waterpret gegarandeerd voor de Ronaldo’s, op andere een jetski en wakeboard. Ook zijn andere kinderen Mateo, Alan Martina en Eva zouden aanwezig zijn, maar werden niet gespot. Ronaldo zou 175.000 euro neertellen om de luxejacht één week te huren. Lees hier meer over de exclusieve vakantie van Ronaldo.

Thibaut Courtois: op bezoek bij F1-piloot Charles Leclerc in Frankrijk

Romelu Lukaku: lachen met Memphis Depay in Los Angeles

Cristiano Ronaldo: vertoeven in Griekenland en aan de Côte d’Azur

Dries Mertens: samen met Kat in Cuba en de Bahama’s

Michy Batshuayi: trainen en uitblazen in Miami

Toby Alderweireld: met het gezinnetje in Griekenland

Axel Witsel: Zenit-reünie op Ibiza

Marcelo: naast Witsel trekt ook Braziliaanse linksachter naar Ibiza

Simon Mignolet: vakantie op het Italiaanse eiland Capri