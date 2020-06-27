Steekt hij Ronaldo en co stilaan de loef af? MotoGP-legende Lorenzo breidt imposante autocollectie uit met zeer exclusieve Lamborghini Redactie

27 juni 2020

15u12

Bron: MARCA 2 Time-out Jorge Lorenzo blijft zijn spectaculaire collectie auto’s uitbreiden. De nieuwste aanwinst van de drievoudige wereldkampioen MotoGP is een Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster. De 33-jarige Spanjaard, inmiddels met pensioen, pronkt er maar wat graag mee op Instagram.

De nieuwe Lamborghini van Lorenzo is een zeer exclusieve bolide. In de uitvoering werden amper 63 stuks gemaakt, nog voor de officiële presentatie waren ze al de deur uit. Het Italiaanse topmerk maakte de prijs van de wagen niet bekend, maar de ‘gewone’ Aventador SVJ Roadster kostte 525.000 euro. De SVJ 63 is een beperkte én gepersonaliseerde uitgave en de prijs zal dus nog een stuk hoger liggen. “Vooraan het bedrag mag zéker een ‘7' verwacht worden”, klinkt het op gespecialiseerde sites.

Lorenzo’s sportwagen beschikt over een sterke V12-motor, 770 pk en kan meer dan 350 kilometer per uur halen. In minder dan drie seconden gaat hij van 0 naar 100. De Spanjaard ging zijn speeltje persoonlijk ophalen in het Lamborghini-hoofdkwartier in Sant’Agata. De CEO van het automerk, Stefano Domenical, overhandigde hem de sleutels. “Ik ben super blij en dankbaar omdat ik deze geweldige en exclusieve auto mag bezitten”, schrijft Lorenzo op Instagram. “Ik kan er niet op wachten om ermee door Lugano te rijden.”

Lorenzo is een fervent verzamelaar van peperdure wagens. Onlangs pronkte hij nog met een gloednieuwe Pagani Huayra Roadster, een exclusieve bolide met een waarde van liefst 3,2 miljoen euro. Een aardige auto, met een waarde van maar liefst 3,2 miljoen euro. Topsnelheid? 383 (!) kilometer per uur. In 2,8 seconden kan je met het speeltje van 0 naar 100 kilometer per uur gaan. Er bestaan wereldwijd slechts 100 exemplaren.

Ronaldo en co

Lorenzo is uiteraard lang niet de enige autoliefhebber in de sportwereld. Ook andere grootverdieners als Cristiano Ronaldo, Conor McGregor Lewis Hamilton, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Floyd Mayweather hebben een zeer indrukwekkende verzameling in hun garage staan. En daar pronken ze ook graag mee. Ook Lorenzo behoort intussen zeker in dat illustere rijtje. Behalve de Lamborghini en de Pagani heeft de Spanjaard ook onder meer een Porsche 911 Gt3, een BMW M3, een Mercedes-AMG SLS, een Ferrari F458 en een Alfa Romeo 4C Coupé in zijn garage staan.

