Stalen buikspieren als Lukaku, een versnelling als Bolt: maak kennis met 7-jarig ‘wonder der natuur’ dat enorme hit is op Instagram TLB

11 februari 2019

08u18

Bron: News.co.au/Sportbible 0 Time-out Kent u Rudolph ‘Blaze’ Ingram Jr. al? De 7-jarige Amerikaan is een hype op de sociaalnetwerksite Instagram. In elke mogelijke sporttak lijkt Ingram leeftijdsgenoten te overklassen.

Tip: surf op een vrij moment eens naar het Instagram-account (blaze_813) van Rudolph Ingram Jr.. 268.000 vaste volgers doen dat al op regelmatige basis. De indrukwekkende sportvideo’s van de jonge knaap zijn er niet meer op twee handen te tellen. Loopwedstrijden die de 7-jarige Rudolph met de vingers in de neus wint, een American Football-match waarin hij zijn tegenstanders dribbelt alsof het kegeltjes zijn of trainingssessies waarbij hij zich afbeult op het strand: ‘t zijn allemaal zaken die de revue passeren. Resultaat van dat laatste: een stel stalen buikspieren waar zelfs Romelu Lukaku van onder de indruk zal zijn.

Bekende fans heeft de youngster uit Tampa Bay (Florida) zelfs al. Een aantal maanden geleden stak NBA-legende LeBron James zijn bewondering niet onder stoelen of banken toen er een filmpje van ‘Blaze’ op zijn tijdlijn passeerde. James was onder de indruk van de versnelling die Ingram op zijn jonge leeftijd al in de benen had, maar nu - enkele maanden later - lijkt het allemaal nog wat indrukwekkender. De recentste video (zie hierboven) die gepost werd op het Instagram-account van de kleine Amerikaan verspreidt zich als een lopend vuurtje op het internet.

In de video is te zien hoe Ingram deelneemt aan de 60m en 100m tijdens een meeting van de American Athletic Union in Florida. En spannend is de strijd met zijn leeftijdsgenootjes niet. Volgens de beheerder van het populaire Instagram-account (papa Rudolph Ingram Sr., red.) legde de knaap zijn sprint over 100m af in 13.48 seconden. Daarmee deed hij zo’n anderhalve seconde beter dan in augustus 2018, toen Ingram zijn vorige record liet optekenen.

Ingram speelt American Football in teamverband bij de Tampa Ravens en volgens zijn coach Jimmy Watson is de jongeling een uniek talent. “Ik heb zoiets nog nooit gezien”, sprak Watson bij Youth1. “Hij is zó snel. Het ene moment gaat hij de ene kant op en als je met je ogen knippert, is hij al in de andere richting aan het sprinten. Zijn versnelling en vinnigheid zijn ongezien, een wonder der natuur.” Ingrams vader besefte naar eigen zeggen drie jaar geleden dat zijn zoon “speciaal” is. “Nadat LeBron James op Instagram reageerde op onze video, kwamen er in geen tijd 100.000 volgers bij. Ik vind het geweldig dat mijn zoontje viraal gaat.”