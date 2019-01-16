Sportwereld blijft niet achter met nieuwste hype op sociale media, maar vooral Wiggins en Benteke laten zich van grappigste kant zien

Paul Pogba in 2009 (l) en 2019.
rv Paul Pogba in 2009 (l) en 2019.
Time-out De nieuwste hype op de sociale media? Ongetwijfeld de #10YearChallenge. Ook sporters geven met een 10 jaar oude foto een kijkje in hun verleden, al neemt niet iederéén de uitdaging even au sérieux. Onder meer Christian Benteke en Bradley Wiggins kregen de lachers alvast op de hand. Voor wie niet helemaal mee is met het concept: post een foto van jezelf uit 2009, met daarnaast eentje uit 2019.
