Show loopt volledig uit de hand: bokskampioen slaat mascotte plots het ziekenhuis in GVS

14 oktober 2018

17u19 0 Time-out Een promopraatje maken voor zijn duel met Tyson Fury. Dát was het doel achter het optreden van Deontay Wilder op de sportzender Nacion ESPN. Het liep echter compleet fout, want plots mepte de bokser de mascotte een gebroken kaak.

Op 1 december vindt een spraakmakende krachtmeting tussen boksers Tyson Fury en Deontay Wilder plaats met als inzet de WBC-wereldtitel bij de zwaargewichten. Wilder verdedigt zijn riem, Fury is na drie jaar afwezigheid de grote uitdager. Beide heren zijn ongeslagen, dus wordt het kamp met de nodige spanningsopbouw aangekondigd. De kolossen maken dan ook geregeld hun opwachting op radio- en televisiestations.

Zo bracht Wilder vorige week een bezoekje aan de Amerikaanse sportzender Nacion ESPN. Er was ook een mascotte van de partij, die in een luchtig momentje tijdens de show prompt werd gebruikt als boksbal. Het moest een grappige frats worden, maar niemand had verwacht dat de Amerikaanse krachtpatser écht zijn zware rechter zou bovenhalen. De arme jongen in het pak zeeg neer op de grond, in het ziekenhuis werd even later een gebroken kaak vastgesteld. Verschillende media berichtten meteen dat Wilder niet doorhad dat er daadwerkelijk een echt persoon in het kostuum zat.

Fury als pop

"Alsof ik niet zou doorhebben dat een mascotte geen persoon is", reageerde Wilder via sociale media na het incident. "Los daarvan: ik bied alvast mijn excuses aan aan de onfortuinlijke man."

Nadat hij de mascotte tegen de grond had gewerkt, ging hij trouwens gewoon door met slagen uitdelen. Dit keer op een pop van Fury. "Ik ga je verslaan, jij kleine zigeunerkoning. Je gaat helemaal knock-out. Eigenlijk heb ik nog één vraag. Als je tegen het canvas ligt, met welke voet wil je dat ik over je heen stap? De rechter of de linker? Aan jou de keuze."



Het MMA-titanenduel tussen Conor McGregor en Khabib Nurmagomedov is nog maar net achter de rug, of er staat al een volgende krachtmeting in de wachtkamer - al is het dit keer in de bokswereld. 1 december dus, al weet de arme mascotte nu al dat Wilder serieus kan uithalen.