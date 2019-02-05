Sergio Ramos gaat in juni trouwen met Spaanse die twee keer is verkozen tot ‘meest sexy ter wereld’ ODBS

05 februari 2019

17u25 0 Time-out Sergio Ramos (32) heeft op een Spaans tv-programma aangekondigd dat hij op 15 juni in het huwelijksbootje stapt in Sevilla met zijn lief Pilar Rubio (40), een Spaans model en presentatrice.

Het koppel deed de aankondiging op de Antena 3-show ‘El Hormiguero’, dat Pilar mee presenteert. Ramos, die op zijn 19de FC Sevilla verliet voor Real Madrid, grapte over de locatie: “We doen het in Sevilla omdat we al zo lang in Madrid wonen en daar te veel mensen kennen. Zo zal het toch geen al te grootse trouw worden. Maar het wordt een speciaal huwelijk omdat wij een speciaal koppel zijn. Na al zo lang samen te zijn en zo’n fantastisch gezin te vormen met de kindjes die ons zoveel geven, wordt de trouw een erg bijzonder moment. We vonden dat het ideale moment aangebroken is, eerder zouden de kinderen niet beseft hebben wat er gaande was.” Ramos en Pilar, die sinds september 2012 samen zijn en drie zoontjes hebben (Sergio, 4, Marcos, 3 en Alejandro, 1) werden in Spanje al meermaals vergeleken met David en Victoria Beckham.

Ramos liet ook al weten dat gsm of filmtoestellen niet zullen toegestaan zijn op het trouwfeest, waarvan de locatie voorlopig nog geheim blijft. Het koppel staat erop dat het bekende volk op het feest zich zonder zorgen om gefilmd te worden, kan uitleven. De kerkelijke dienst zou plaatsvinden in de bekende kathedraal van Sevilla, daarna zou het naar een privévertrek even buiten de stad gaan.

Pilar vertelde tijdens de show dat er een wereldbekende zanger of zangeres hun trouwfeest zal opluisteren. “Er gaat iemand ‘heel groot’ komen, maar meer kan ik daar nog niet over zeggen.” Wie het niet zal zijn, is ongetwijfeld Shakira, de vrouw van Gerard Piqué - niet bepaald de beste vriend van Ramos. Pilar Rubio werd in 2008 en 2009 voor de lezers van het Spaanse mannenblad FHM verkozen tot ‘meest sexy vrouw ter wereld’. Ze presenteert vooral licht entertainment, waaronder talentenshows.

Vorige week raakte ook al bekend dat Rafael Nadal dit jaar gaat trouwen. Na 14 jaar samen stapt hij in de herfst in het huwelijksbootje op Mallorca met Mary Perello.