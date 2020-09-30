Schreeuwende Mourinho holt achter speler aan die tijdens match naar toilet moet: “Ik wilde druk zetten zodat hij snel terug was” KTH

30 september 2020

08u20 0 Time-out Vreemdere taferelen zie je zelden tijdens een voetbalmatch. Plots haastte Tottenhamspeler Eric Dier zich de tunnel in. Een schreeuwende José Mourinho dook achter hem aan. Een toiletbreak met een trainer die - figuurlijk - aan de deur staat te kloppen.

Dier stak achteraf de spot met de situatie op Instagram. Foto van zijn ‘Man of the Match’ trofee netjes op de toiletbril geposteerd met een rol WC-papier ernaast. “If you got to go, you got to go.” Hij kon het tijdens de League Cupmatch Tottenham - Chelsea niet ophouden.

Het leidde tot een bijzonder vreemd tafereel. Een speler die net voor een doeltrap plots de tunnel opzocht. Zijn trainer, José Mourinho, die er schreeuwend achteraan dook: “Eric, Eric, Eric.” Snel was duidelijk dat het om een toiletbreak ging. “Ik wist dat hij naar het toilet moest”, zei Mourinho. “Misschien is het normaal als je helemaal gedehydreerd bent. Hij moest gewoon gaan. Ik wist het. Maar ik ben achter hem aan gegaan om druk te zetten. Een speler van zijn kaliber wil je zo snel mogelijk terug. Hij moest ook niet gewoon plassen.”

Dier stond behoorlijk snel terug op het veld, naast Toby Alderweireld. De Spurs schakelden Chelsea uit in de strafschoppenreeks.

プレイ中にも関わらず突然トイレへ行った選手を迎えにいくモウリーニョ監督可愛い。戻っていく選手も可愛い。

Jose Mourinho is CRAZY! 😱 Look at WAHT HE DID to Eric Dier In the Toilet... https://t.co/PLDr7MzROy わくわくランチ(@ waakwaaklunch) link

Lees ook:

Football Talk. Mourinho roept op om Alderweireld te sparen