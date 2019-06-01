Schaars geklede blondine zorgt voor gegniffel op tribunes tijdens CL-finale Redactie

01 juni 2019

Opvallend moment, in minuut 18 van de Champions League-finale tussen Liverpool en Tottenham. Een streakster, een blonde dame in een zwart badpak(je), rende het veld op en zorgde ervoor dat het spel even onderbroken moest worden. De stewards konden de vrouw gelukkig snel bij de lurven vatten, waardoor het bij enkele minuten zonder voetbal én flink wat gegniffel op de tribunes bleef.

Liverpool leidt bij de rust in het Wanda Metropolitano-stadion met 0-1 dankzij een snelle strafschopgoal van ‘Mo’ Salah. Volg de match HIER live!