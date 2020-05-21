Russische topverspringster: “Ik kreeg 200.000 dollar per maand aangeboden om luxe-escorte te worden” YP

21 mei 2020

08u30

Bron: Sports.ru, AS 0 Time-out Van een oneerbaar voorstel gesproken. Darya Klishina, een Russische verspringster annex model, heeft onthuld dat ze onlangs de vraag heeft gekregen of ze geen luxe-escorte wilde worden. In ruil voor haar diensten, zou ze 200.000 dollar (zowat 183.000 euro) per maand vangen. Een voorstel waar ze vriendelijk voor bedankte.

Als verspringster kan de 29-jarige Klishina best wel wat adelbrieven voorleggen. In 2017 pakte ze zilver op de wereldkampioenschappen, terwijl ze in 2011 en 2013 ook al goud had gepakt op de Europese kampioenschappen Indoor. In 2016 nam ze ook deel aan de Olympische Spelen in Rio - onder de ‘neutrale’ vlag omdat de Russische federatie door de IAAF was geschorst na het dopingschandaal. Ze was toen de enige Russin in competitie, en zou er uiteindelijk negende worden in de finale. Maar nu kreeg ze dus een voorstel tot een wel erg merkwaardige carrièreswitch.

“Niet geïnteresseerd”

In een interview met sports.ru vertelt Klishina, die in Atlanta in de Verenigde Staten woont, dat ze enkele maanden terug werd benaderd via Instagram. “Een onbekende man uit de Verenigde Staten vroeg me via een direct bericht op Instagram of ik geen escorte wilde worden. Het is intussen al enkele maanden terug, maar ik schrok, want ik verwachtte zoiets niet. Gewoon, via een berichtje op … Ik ben niet het type persoon dat dan begint te schelden, dus ik antwoordde hem vriendelijk. ‘Sorry, maar ik ben niet geïnteresseerd.’”

Maar de anonieme man wilde direct van geen wijken weten. “Hij stuurde me een nieuw bericht. ‘Wacht, denk er toch maar nog eens over na. Je weet nog niet eens wat de voorwaarden zijn en welk bedrag ik je ervoor wil betalen’, klonk het in een volgend bericht. En het bedrag was hoog, erg hoog. Het ging over 200.000 dollar per maand. ‘Zie ik er nu echt uit als een vrouw die ik hiermee akkoord zou gaan?’, vroeg ik me af. Deze keer zou ze er wel in slagen om de man definitief af te wimpelen.

Playboy

Enkele jaren terug liet Klishina zich overhalen om te poseren voor Playboy - vandaar wellicht dat de man waarvan hierboven sprake besloot zijn kans te gaan. Maar erg fier is Klishina daar blijkbaar niet op. “Iedereen maakt, laat ons zeggen, jeugdfouten. Je doet het, zonder daarbij na te denken wat de invloed ervan gaat zijn op je carrière of op je leven naast de topsport”, aldus Klishina. Ze voegde eraan toe dat ze nadien in zee ging met IMG - het managementbureau dat ook de zaken van onder meer Novak Djokovic en Maria Sharapova behartigt – in de hoop die foto’s van het internet te kunnen halen. IJdele hoop, zo bleek achteraf. “Er circuleren er niet meer zoveel online dan voorheen. In Rusland zijn ze nog makkelijk terug te vinden, maar eens daarbuiten wordt het een stuk moeilijker”, zo maakt ze zich sterk.

