Rozenblaadjes, champagne en de ene kus na de andere: Cristiano Ronaldo en Georgiña delen video waar liefde van afspat

02 september 2020

Pas je cookie instellingen Je cookie instellingen zorgen ervoor dat deze inhoud niet getoond wordt.Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan. Time-out Voor wie er moest aan twijfelen: tussen Cristiano Ronaldo (35) en Georgiña Rodriguez (26) zit alles méér dan goed. Gisteren deelde het stel op Instagram een video van meer dan vier minuten lang met daarin de mooiste momenten van iets wat op één groot liefdesfeest lijkt.

De beelden zouden gemaakt zijn op 22 augustus en op de tonen van het catchy Jerusalema - dat duidelijk niet alleen bij ons erg populair is - is te zien hoe de twee samen met een groep vrienden aanvankelijk tussen de rozenblaadjes genieten van champagne. Er werd verder ook rijkelijk gedineerd en om de avond af te sluiten werd er blijkbaar nog heel wat afgedanst. Van (corona)zorgen geen sprake. Het is verder ook niet duidelijk of het feest dat hierboven in beeld is gebracht, het trouwfeest van de twee is. Het gonst al maanden van de geruchten dat er een huwelijk zit aan te komen, maar tot dusver kwam er nog via geen enkele weg bevestiging.

Maar de liefde is in elk geval groot. “Het leven is mooier als je de persoon van wie je houdt naast je hebt. Geniet van elk moment met liefde en geluk”, richtte de Portugees zich in het bijschrift tot zijn steun en toeverlaat, en het antwoord liet niet op zich wachten. “Ik zal voor altijd verliefd zijn op jou, Cristiano”, luidde het bij de Argentijnse schone. De twee zijn bijna vier jaar samen en samen hebben ze één dochtertje, Alana Martina (2). Cristiano zelf had met Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. (10) en de tweeling Eva en Matteo (3) al drie kindjes, maar bij hen is het niet geweten wie de moeder is.

Op dit moment bereidt de goalgetter van Juventus zich met de Portugese nationale ploeg voor op de Nations League-duels tegen Kroatie (thuis, op zaterdag 5 september) en Zweden (uit, op dinsdag 8 september). Het seizoen in de Serie A begint in het weekend van 19 en 20 september.

