Ronaldo hoeft niet langer telkens luxejacht te huren: hij legt 6 miljoen euro neer voor ‘Azimut Grande’ ODBS

03 augustus 2020

12u13 2 Time-Out Gedaan met telkens een luxejacht te huren. Sinds juni heeft Cristiano Ronaldo zijn eigen boot. Voor de ‘Azimut Grande’ legde hij maar wat graag 6 miljoen euro neer.

Op hun Instagrampagina’s pakken Ronaldo (35) en Georgina Rodriguez (26) maar al te graag uit met de parel van een jacht. Je zou voor minder: de 'Azimut Grande’ is 27 meter lang, telt vijf luxueuze cabines, zes badkamers, een keuken, een loungevertrek en een eetkamer. Op het dek vind je, naast verschillende plaatsen om in de zon te relaxen, ook een bar terug. De boot, opgetrokken in koolstofvezel, is maar liefst 93 ton zwaar en haalt een maximumsnelheid van 52 km/u.

De boot is gebouwd op de beroemde scheepswerf van Azimut Benetti, gelegen in het Toscaanse Viareggio aan de Tyrrheense Zee. Voor zijn aankoop, huurde Cristiano vooral een jacht van een charterbedrijf: de Africa.

Het blijkt voor Cristiano het ideale tijdverdrijf. Waterpret voor de kinderen, rust voor zichzelf en quality time met zijn Georgina, die van het vertrek gretig gebruik maakt om haar Instagrampagina op te fleuren. Wanneer hij enkele dagen vrijaf heeft, trekt ‘kapitein’ Ronaldo er maar al te graag met zijn gezin op uit met de jacht.

Ongetwijfeld ook na het behalen van de Italiaanse landstitel. Nadat hij vorige week goed was voor zijn 31ste goal tegen Sampdoria, waarmee Juventus zekerheid verwierf over de negende scudetto op rij, werd Ronaldo het voorbije weekend door Sarri rust gegund. De ‘Oude Dame’ ging op de laatste speeldag van de Serie A prompt onderuit in eigen huis tegen AS Roma (1-3). Vrijdag moeten Ronaldo en Juve er wel opnieuw staan. Dan staan ze voor een heikele opdracht: de 1-0-nederlaag tegen Lyon uit de heenmatch in de achtste finales van de Champions League goedmaken.

