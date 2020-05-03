Ronaldo gul op moederdag: zijn herstelde mama krijgt Mercedes van 100.000 euro (en lanceerde hij ook gerucht Dybala?) ODBS

03 mei 2020

14u50

Bron: instagram doloresaveiro/cristianoronaldo 0 Time-Out ‘t Mocht dit jaar net dat ietsje meer zijn, de cadeau voor de moederdag van Dolores Aveiro. Want het was ongetwijfeld schrikken voor Cristiano Ronaldo, zijn broer Hugo en zussen Katia en Elma, toen hun moeder begin maart een beroerte kreeg. Een snel herstel en een gepersonaliseerde Mercedes GLC Coupé doen Dolores (65) alweer stralen.

Met een stevig boeket bloemen prijkt Dolores op een foto op haar Instagram, waar ze als mama van zowaar 2,2 miljoen volgers heeft. “Bedankt kinderen voor jullie geschenken vandaag. Een gelukkige moederdag voor alle mama’s”, schrijft ze erbij. Maar het is vooral de Mercedes die de aandacht trekt. Voor zo'n customized model met de nodige extra’s, betaal je al snel 100.000 euro. We vermoeden dat dit vooral het cadeau was van CR7. Wie goed kijkt, ziet op de achtergrond ook een witte Porsche Boxster. Ook die heeft ze van Cristiano gekregen, voor haar 62ste verjaardag op 31 december 2018. Die bolide kost minstens 60.000 euro. In de garage van Dolores, is het prettig toeven.

Cristiano laat geen gelegenheid onbenut om zich te uiten als een echte familieman. Zeker in coronatijden en na de ziekenhuisopname van Dolores. “Het was vooral even hard schrikken”, zei mama Ronaldo onlangs over haar kleine hersenbloeding. “Maar ik ben er me bewust van wat er gebeurd is en besef dat ik geluk heb gehad.”

Ondertussen vermaakt Cristiano zich in het bijzijn van gezin en familie uitstekend op Madeira, zo lijkt het toch. Samen met Cristiano Jr. en partner Georgina trok hij gisteren naar Punta de San Lorenzo, in het noordoosten van het eiland op zo’n veertig kilometer van Funchal. Met zijn vulkaanformaties en steile kliffen met uitzicht op de Atlantische Oceaan een ideale wandelplek. “Mijn eiland aan het ontdekken in het beste gezelschap”, aldus Cristiano op zijn Instagram. Ook Georgina deelde enkele foto’s van de wandeling, al ontlokte haar vorige Instagrampost meer reactie uit. Eentje waarop ze in haast volledig blote billen de was buiten hangt...

Dat Ronaldo het op Madeira uitstekend naar zijn zin heeft -hij zou ook met (zelf)studies begonnen zijn- is de Italiaanse en natuurlijk Portugese media niet ontgaan. Zij gaan zelfs een stapje verder en zeggen dat Ronaldo omwille van zijn familie uitermate bezorgd is voor zijn gezondheid, dat hij het niet ziet zitten snel naar Italië terug te keren. De spelers van Juventus worden eerstdaags opnieuw in Turijn verwacht om een mogelijke herstart van de Serie A begin juni voor te bereiden. Het is nog maar de vraag wanneer Ronaldo weer zijn opwachting maakt in de laars. Het gevaar Covid-19 zou er nog te reëel zijn, acht CR7 naar verluidt. Kwade tongen in de media beweren zelfs dat het niemand minder dan de ex-ster van Real Madrid was, die het Spaanse ‘El Chiringuito’ influisterde dat zijn ploegmaat Dybala de voorbije vijf weken vier keer positief heeft getest op corona.

