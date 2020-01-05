Ronaldo droeg in Dubai voor 740.000 euro aan eyecatchers, duurste beschikbare Rolex ooit hét pronkstuk GVS

05 januari 2020

11u45 6 Time-out Een tripje naar Dubai? Dan wil Cristiano Ronaldo (34) er op z’n allerbest uitzien. Tijdens de Globe Soccer Award - waar hij zich voor een zesde keer kroonde tot beste voetballer van 2019 - had de Portugese wereldster liefst voor 740.000 euro aan accessoires aan. Zijn meest opvallende pronkstuk? Een Rolex van 440.000 euro - het duurste horloge van het Zwitserse luxemerk ooit dat rechtstreeks aan het grote publiek wordt aangeboden.

De Globe Soccer Awards - een alternatieve verkiezing van de European Club Association (ECA) en Vereniging van spelersmakelaars (EFAA) - werden vorige week zondag voor een negende keer uitgereikt. Ronaldo vloog met z’n verloofde Georgina Rodriguez en zoon Cristiano Junior naar Dubai om voor een zesde keer de prijs van beste speler van 2019 in ontvangst te nemen. Tot in de puntjes uitgedost, want de show in de blingblingstad is ook hét moment om te pronken met pracht en praal.

Achteraf blijkt immers dat ‘CR7' zich had opgesmukt met peperdure accessoires. Vooral het uurwerk sprong in het oog. De Rolex GMT Master Ice is het duurste horloge dat rechtstreeks van Rolex komt en door een particulier kan aangekocht worden. Het uurwerk is gemaakt van wit goud van maar liefst 18 karaat en is tot 100 meter diepte waterbestendig. In totaal zitten er 76 kleine diamantjes op het kleinood. Het prijskaartje? 440.000 euro - zowat de prijs van een mooi huis, dus.

Verder had de Portugees - die volgende maand 35 kaarsjes uitblaast - een verlovingsring van 230.000 euro aan en een diamanten band van zo’n 70.000 euro. De drie juwelen waren dus samen goed voor 740.000 euro. Een complete verrassing hoeft dat niet te zijn - Ronaldo is hoe dan ook een ijdel persoon-, want Forbes berekende dat hij de tweede best betaalde atleet van het afgelopen decennium was. Ronaldo verdiende tussen 2010 en 2019 zo’n 722 miljoen euro. Naast zijn riante voetballoon haalt hij veel inkomst uit reclameopdrachten en sociale media. Helemaal bovenaan dat lijstje staat bokser Floyd Mayweather, met een bedrag van ruim 825 miljoen euro. Lionel Messi is derde met 677 miljoen euro.

Horloges en sporters

Luxe-uurwerken en topsporters. Het is een geslaagd huwelijk. Zo viel Rafael Nadal in 2018 bij de start van Roland Garros plots op met een oranje horloge. Het Zwitserse luxemerk Richard Mille produceerde slechts vijftig stuks van het gadget, dat bestand is tegen extreme schokken en een val van 50 meter kan overleven. De Spaanse gravelkoning was de ideale ambassadeur van het goedje van 610.000 euro. Nog andere tennissers, waaronder Serena Williams, Roger Federer en Novak Djokovic vallen keer op keer - op en naast het court - op met een glimmend uurwerk.

Ook naast het tennis heel wat horlogeliefhebbers. Lewis Hamilton draagt steevast een IWC Big Pilot Special Edition van 36.000 euro, net als basketters LeBron James (Audemars Royal Oak Offshore Special Edition van 44.000 euro) en Stephen Curry (Santos de Cartier Skeleton van 57.000 euro). Maar dat is allemaal klein bier vergeleken met wat Floyd Mayweather in z’n lade heeft liggen. Anderhalf jaar geleden pakte hij uit met een uurwerk van liefst 16 miljoen euro. Het horloge bestaat uit 260 karaat smaragd geslepen diamanten. De naam? ‘The Billionaire Watch’.