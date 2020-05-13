Romance tussen ‘bad boy’ Kyrgios en Russische tennisster is al over: "We zijn geen vrienden gebleven...” Redactie

13 mei 2020

19u09 0 Time-out “Laat me met rust." Was het meest recente bericht op de Instagrampagina van de Russische tennisster Anna Kalinskaya (21) gericht aan ‘bad boy’ Nick Kyrgios? Of aan diens fans? Feit is alleszins dat de romance tussen de 25-jarige Australiër en de Russin op de klippen is gelopen. Dat bevestigt Kalinskaya zelf op Instagram.

De jonge Russin, zelf 112de op de wereldranglijst bij de dames, doet ook uitschijnen dat zij en Kyrgios niet in de allerbeste verstandhouding een punt achter hun relatie hebben gezet. “We zijn uit elkaar gegaan, ja”, bevestigde ze tijdens een vragenuurtje op Instagram. “En nee, we zijn geen vrienden gebleven. Ik begrijp dat jullie, zijn fans, vragen over hem (Kyrgios, red.) stellen. Maar ik ga niet over hem praten. Heb ook wat respect voor mij.”

Kyrgios, die alweer in open lucht kan trainen, had eerder een langere relatie met zijn landgenote Ajla Tomljanović (27). Maar Kyrgios en de in Kroatië geboren nummer 56 van de WTA-ranking gingen in 2017 uit elkaar. Tomljanović vormt ondertussen al een tijdje een stel met de Italiaan Matteo Berrettini (24), de nummer 8 van de wereld bij de mannen.

Eerder waren er ook al geruchten over een romance tussen Kyrgios en Eugenie Bouchard (26). De Canadese dook vorig jaar op Wimbledon op in de spelersbox van Kyrgios tijdens diens match tegen Rafael Nadal. Op de sociaalnetwerksites weten de twee elkaar ook vaak te vinden, maar een relatie werd nooit bevestigd.

Genie Bouchard in Kyrgios' player box... pic.twitter.com/JejK8xQ2qL Michael Gallo(@ Galloots) link

Kyrgios is momenteel veertigste op de mannenranking. Hij zag voor de coronacrisis al een deel van zijn seizoen in rook opgaan door een vervelende polsblessure. In Acapulco dwong die blessure hem tot forfait in de eerste ronde en dat kon het Mexicaanse publiek toen maar matig appreciëren. Intussen is Kyrgios wel weer fit.