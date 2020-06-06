Rafael Nadal heeft een nieuw speeltje: luxeboot van 5,5 miljoen euro aangemeerd in Mallorca GVS

06 juni 2020

15u21 0 Time-out Een mooi verjaardagscadeau. Twee dagen na zijn 34ste verjaardag ontving gravelkoning Rafael Nadal eindelijk zijn luxecatamaran. Het nieuwe speeltje voer gisteren aan in Mallorca. De boot is 28 meter lang en volledig aangekleed naar de smaak van de Spanjaard. De prijs: 5,5 miljoen euro.

In juli verkocht Nadal zijn luxejacht ‘Beethoven’ voor circa 2,5 miljoen euro. De twaalfvoudige Roland Garros-winnaar voer geregeld rond in de buurt van de Spaanse Balearen. Een manier om aan alle aandacht te ontsnappen. “Zo kan ik alles en iedereen achterlaten”, vertelde hij eerder over zijn hobby. “Ik heb trouwens een voorliefde voor superjachten. Het zal niet snel gebeuren dat ik er eentje zie, en dat ik de naam van het jacht niet weet. Ik ken ze bijna allemaal”. Maar een jaar geleden veranderde ‘Beethoven’ dus van eigenaar. Nadal zag het wat groter.

Véé groter, blijkt. Gisteren arriveerde immers zijn nieuwe speeltje in het dok van de Nautische Club van Porto Cristo in Mallorca. De ‘80 Sunreef Power Catamaran’ van bouwer Sunreef Yachts is 28 meter lang en 12 meter breed. Er kunnen twaalf personen op een comfortabele manier in slapen en vertoeven. Ook aanwezig: een spa, een jacuzzi, een bar, een mastersuite met terras, een dressing en een bureau. Nadal kon het interieur aankleden naar z’n eigen smaak en betaalde 5,5 miljoen euro. De luxecatamaran beschikt ook over een reddingsboot en twee jetski’s.

Opvallend. In augustus werden de ligplaatsen van de Porto Cristo Nautical Club herbouwd zodat het nummer twee van de tenniswereld zijn nieuwe aanwinst zou kunnen aanmeren. De Ports de les Illes Balears, de overheidsinstelling die instaat voor het beheer van de havens, moest daarvoor eerst toestemming geven.

Rafael Nadal no puede estar en Roland Garros pero podrá disfrutar del regalo de cumpleaños que acaba de llegar a su casa, a Porto Cristo

Informa @PedroFullanaSER pic.twitter.com/onqZRgRODL Carrusel Deportivo(@ carrusel) link