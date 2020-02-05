Profboksster deelt beeld van hoe ze vriendin vol op de mond kust in land waar homoseksualiteit illegaal is YP

05 februari 2020

Een statement dat kan tellen. Profbokster April Hunter (24) heeft een foto gedeeld waarop te zien is hoe ze haar vriendin vol op de mond kust op de Malediven – een land waar homoseksualiteit nog steeds illegaal is.

“Het is gestoord dat het in 2020 nog steeds verboden is homoseksueel te zijn op de Malediven en in andere moslimlanden. Wel, dit is hoe wij erover denken.” Ziedaar het bijschrift van Hunter bij de foto die ze vanop vakantie had gepost. Omdat familie en vrienden vreesden voor represailles van de bevolking ter plaatse haalde Hunter het beeld naar verluidt offline, om het eens terug in het Verenigd Koninkrijk opnieuw online te gooien. Intussen is er op haar sociale media opnieuw geen spoor meer van, maar het beeld wordt intussen gretig opgepikt. Haar punt is dus gemaakt.

Pas vorig jaar werd Hunter, een weltergewicht uit Newcastle, professioneel boksster. Eerder had ze haar geluk beproefd als voetbalster in de jeugdploegen van Premier League-club Newcastle United, maar ze koos uiteindelijk voor een carrière als boksster en dat loopt tot dusver voortreffelijk. Ze won haar twee profkampen, eind deze maand volgt er een nieuw tegen een nog onbekende tegenstander. “Het is ongelofelijk om te zien hoe ik op korte tijd zo ver sta”, zei ze eind vorig jaar al. “Het is geweldig. Boksen heeft terug een mening aan mijn leven gegeven.”