Poolse wereldkampioene boksen haalt wereldnieuws met weinig subtiele acties bij weging Redactie

08 oktober 2019

07u26 5 Time-out Dan ben je wereldkampioene boksen en noemt een vakblad de weging interessanter dan de wedstrijd zelf. Het overkwam Ewa Brodnicka, al is de Poolse zelf van geen kleintje vervaard. Brodnicka is één van de gezichten van het Poolse boksen. Bij het verdedigen van haar wereldtitel bij de WBO superlichtgewichten vorige vrijdag haalde ze zelfs het wereldnieuws.

Brodnicka keek voor haar kamp de Argentijnse Edith Soledad Matthysse in de ogen. De meesten verwachtten zich aan een verhitte kamp. Brodnicka had haar opponente bij de weging uitgedaagd door - zoals ze wel vaker doet - weinig verhullende kledij aan te trekken en bij de stare down een venijnige kus uit te delen. De Argentijnse had geantwoord met een rake klap in het gezicht.

Spektakel voor wie het wou zien. Voor het Poolse blad Sportowefakty hét hoogtepunt van de kamp, want het gevecht zelf had één dag later nog minder om het lijf dan Brodnicka bij de weging. De Poolse hield haar wereldtitel op punten in eigen land. Matthysse feliciteerde haar met een niet mis te verstane middenvinger.

Na de kamp was Brodnicka nog niet uitgevochten. Haar volgende uithaal was gereserveerd voor Sportowefakty. Op haar sociale mediakanalen noemde ze het blad seksistisch voor de denigrerende opmerking dat de weging veel interessanter was dan de kamp zelf. Smaken kunnen verschillen.

Brodnicka zelf droomt naast haar bokscarrière overigens ook van een verschijning in de Poolse versie van de Playboy. “Mocht ik het aanbod krijgen, dan zou ik het zeker overwegen. Maar op dit moment kan het me weinig schelen.”