Politie ziet blondine achterop de fiets zitten bij Nederlandse Everton-flop, waarna middenvelder staande wordt gehouden Redactie

22 oktober 2018

18u13

Bron: Bild, RTL info 0 Time-out Na een dramatische passage bij Everton in de Premier League, probeert de Nederlandse middenvelder Davy Klaassen zijn carrière weer op de rails te krijgen bij het Duitse Werder Bremen. Dat begint aardig te lukken, maar de 25-jarige Nederlander moet duidelijk nog wennen aan de Duitse verkeersregels.

Klaassen, die met twee goals in acht matchen niet slecht aan het seizoen begonnen is, trok in de buurt van de rivier De Wezer op fietstocht samen met zijn vriendin Laura Benschop. De blondine nam plaats achterop de fiets, maar dat was niet naar de zin van enkele Duitse agenten. Zij maanden Klaassen aan om voet aan grond te zetten en maakten duidelijk dat het in Duitsland verboden is om iemand op die manier te vervoeren.

“Mijn vriendin zat tijdens het fietsen bij mij achterop, toen moesten we afstappen van de politie”, zei de speler van Bremen in een gesprek Bild. “Ze zeiden dat het hier in Duitsland verboden is, maar in Nederland is het heel normaal. Daar doet iedereen het. Ik weet nog niet zo goed wat er hier in Duitsland mag en wat niet.” De voetballer kreeg geen boete, maar zijn vriendin moest wel afstappen. “Ze zeiden tegen ons dat we een tandem moesten kopen. Maar dat ziet er natuurlijk niet uit.”

Klaassen maakte in de zomer van 2017 de overstap van Ajax naar het Engelse Everton. Maar in Goodison Park kon de blonde middenvelder zich nooit echt doorzetten. Afgelopen zomer verloste Werder Bremen de zestienvoudige Nederlandse international uit zijn lijden, door hem voor bijna veertien miljoen euro over te nemen.