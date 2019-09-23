Pogba betaalt flinke som voor hond die hem moet beschermen: “Voetballers worden geviseerd” Redactie

23 september 2019

11u59

Bron: The Sun 0 Time-out Paul Pogba heeft een smak geld betaald voor een hond. Volgens de Engelse krant ‘The Sun' legde de middenvelder 15.000 Britse pond (bijna 17.000 euro) op tafel voor een Rottweiler die “hem moet beschermen”. De Franse wereldkampioen volgt zo het voorbeeld van heel wat andere Premier League-voetballers.

Hoge bomen vangen veel wind. Dat weet Paul Pogba beter dan welke speler ook in de kern van Manchester United. De Fransman is in Manchester vaak het mikpunt van kritiek, ook van de eigen fans. Onlangs werd een bord aan het trainingscomplex van de rode club uit Manchester nog beklad met de tekst ‘Pogba Out’. En ook op de sociaalnetwerksites krijgt de middenvelder, in 2016 voor 105 miljoen euro overgenomen van Juventus, het geregeld stevig te verduren.

Better safe than sorry, moet Pogba gedacht hebben. De middenvelder kocht immers een Rottweiler bij Chaperone K9. Dat bedrijf leidt honden op die families moeten beschermen. Volgens ‘The Sun’ kostte het dier Pogba 15.000 pond, omgerekend bijna 17.000 euro. Een stevige som, al is dat voor iemand met een weeksalaris als dat van Pogba (zo’n 290.000 pond, of om en bij de 329.000 euro) relatief.

Heel wat topvoetballers kochten al een dier bij het bedrijf dat gevestigd is nabij Lutterworth. Marcus Rashford koos voor een pitbull, ploegmaat Phil Jones haalde een Duitse herder in huis om zijn familie te beschermen. Andere voetballers uit de Premier League die investeerden in een hond van Chaperone K9 zijn bijvoorbeeld Mark Noble (West Ham United) of Tyrone Mings, partner van Bjorn Engels in de verdediging van Aston Villa. Ook de Britse rapper Stormzy heeft een hond in zijn bezit.

‘The Sun’ sprak met Richard Arnold, mede-oprichter van Chaperone K9. “Voetballers zijn uiteraard individuen die geviseerd worden”, aldus de Engelsman. “Daarom zoeken veel spelers iets om hun familie te beschermen terwijl ze van huis zijn. Voor de duidelijkheid: de honden die wij opleiden zijn geen agressieve dieren, tenzij ze dat wordt opgedragen.”

Enkele bekende klanten van Chaperone K9:

Rapper Stormzy:

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United):

Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa)

Michael Keane (Everton):

Phil Jones (Manchester United):

Charlie Austin (West Bromwich Albion):

James Tomkins (Crystal Palace)

Mark Noble (West Ham United):