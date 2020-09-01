Philippe Gilbert krijgt bij revalidatie hulp van piepjonge ‘kinesist’

De Tour de France anno 2020 was een wel heel erg korte editie voor Philippe Gilbert. De 38-jarige renner van Lotto-Soudal brak al in de eerste etappe (opnieuw) zijn knieschijf, maar hij blijft niet bij de pakken zitten. Zo deelde hij een filmpje waarin te zien is hoe hij revalidatieoefeningen doet, met zoon Alan die voor de gelegenheid als kinesist optreedt. “Ik ben in goede handen en werk hard aan mijn comeback!”, schreef Gilbert, die ook nog eens Caleb Ewan en zijn andere overgebleven ploegmaats in de bloemetjes zette voor de ritzege van gisteren.

Lees ook.

Nieuwe knieblessure krijgt Gilbert niet klein: “Vlaamse klassiekers haal ik dit jaar nog zeker. En in Tour wil ik in schoonheid afscheid nemen”

Philippe Gilbert wordt voor de derde keer vader

Gilbert over zijn zoontje als coach, hoe hij zijn dagen vult en de benarde geldsituatie in de koers: “Het zal alleen nog erger worden”