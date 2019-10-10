Petr Cech kiest voor nieuwe carrière als... ijshockeydoelman Redactie

Bron: Belga 0 Time-out Petr Cech ruilt de voetbalschoenen voor ijsschaatsen. De voormalige doelman van Chelsea en Arsenal ondertekende een contract bij Guildford Phoenix, een Engelse club die op het vierde niveau actief is.

"Ik hoop dat ik dit jonge team kan helpen zijn doelen voor dit seizoen te verwezenlijken. Ik zal proberen zoveel mogelijk wedstrijden te winnen wanneer ik de kans krijg om te spelen", verklaarde de 37-jarige Cech, in wiens thuisland Tsjechië ijshockey enorm populair is. "Na twintig jaar in het profvoetbal wordt het voor mij een prachtige kans om de sport te beoefenen waar ik graag naar keek en die ik als kind graag speelde."

Cech won in elf seizoenen dertien prijzen met Chelsea, waaronder vier landstitels en de Champions League. Een FA Cup met Arsenal in 2017 was zijn laatste trofee. Afgelopen zomer zette hij een punt achter zijn voetbalcarrière. Vandaag is Cech aan de slag als technisch adviseur bij Chelsea.