Peter Crouch heet zoontje 'Divock Samrat' welkom, maar dat is zonder vrouwlief gerekend

Met twee goals in de terugwedstrijd van de halve finales tegen Barcelona en de bevrijdende 2-0 tegen Tottenham in het slotstuk, had Divick Origi een belangrijke bijdrage aan de Champions League-overwinning van Liverpool. Peter Crouch, voormalig cultspits bij de Reds, wilde onze landgenoot eren door zijn pasgeboren kindje naar hem te vernoemen, maar vrouwlief hield de voormalige Liverpool-aanvaller tegen. Zo grapte de aanvaller althans via Twitter.

Op 38-jarige leeftijd is Peter Crouch nog steeds actief bij Burnley. In Engeland is hij vooral bekend door zijn passages bij Liverpool en Tottenham. De boomlange spits trof 108 keer raak in de Premier League. Met zijn twee meter waren 40 daarvan met het hoofd en hij kwam ook 42 keer uit voor de nationale ploeg. Deze week mocht Crouch voor een zoveelste keer juichen. Niet voor een doelpunt of overwinning, maar omdat hij voor de vierde keer vader is geworden. De topschutter uit de Premier League in 2006 deelde het heuglijke nieuws maandagnacht via Twitter. “Onze prachtige jongen is geboren. Moeder en baby Divock Samrat Crouch stellen het goed”, klonk het toen.

Our beautiful baby boy was born Monday 3rd June mother and baby Divock Samrat Crouch are doing well pic.twitter.com/C8yYyY9Atv Peter Crouch(@ petercrouch) link

‘t Was natuurlijk als grap bedoeld. Daags na de ware stuntzege tegen Barcelona, werd het kindje van prins Harry en Meghan Markle geboren en toen riepen Liverpool-fans massaal op om de pasgeborene de naam ‘Divock’ mee te geven. Tevergeefse hoop toen, en ook de jongste telg van het gezin-Crouch zal de naam van onze landgenoot niet dragen. Dat bleek al snel toen de boomlange spits kort na zijn eerste tweet er een tweede achteraan gooide. “Onze zoon schittert nog steeds, maar een naam hebben we nog niet. Helaas is Abs (Abbey Clancey, de moeder van het kindje, red.) niet te vinden voor Divock Samrat Crouch.” Voor de volledigheid: Samrat is de naam van een Indiaas restaurant in Liverpool waar Crouch helemaal weg van is.

Crouch en Abbey trouwden op 30 juni 2011 in het Stapleford Park Hotel in Leicestershire. Samen hebben ze vier kindjes: twee dochters, Sophia (8) en Liberty Rose (4), en twee zoontjes, Johnny (1) en dus nu het pasgeboren kindje waarvan de naam nog onbekend is.

Our boy is beautiful the name is still to be clarified unfortunately Abs not going for Divock Samrat Peter Crouch(@ petercrouch) link

Hey, @petercrouch, remember this one? ❤️pic.twitter.com/FulpPMmu6M LFC USA(@ LFCUSA) link