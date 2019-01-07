Overvaller is uit op gsm, maar heeft pech: slachtoffer blijkt MMA-vechtster te zijn GVS

07 januari 2019

14u28

Bron: MMAweekly 69 Time-out Een overvaller dacht in het Braziliaanse Rio de Janeiro zijn slag te slaan bij een op het eerste gezicht onschuldige jonge vrouw. De man veinsde een pistool op zak te hebben en eiste haar gsm, maar wist niet dat hij te maken had met MMA-vechtster Polyana Viana (26). Enkele rake klappen later werd hij gearresteerd.

Lang staat Viana nog niet in de octagon, maar ze maakte al furore. In februari 2018 debuteerde de Braziliaanse in de Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), de grootste MMA-organisatie ter wereld. Mét succes, want in amper vier minuten tijd was de ervaren Maia Stevenson eraan voor de moeite. UFC-voorzitter Dana White stak die avond z’n appreciatie niet weg, vooral de fatale wurggreep van Viana kon hij best pruimen.

Die wurggreep speelde ook zaterdagavond een hoofdrol, maar dan in een totaal andere context. Rond 20u zat Viana buiten aan haar appartement in Jacarepagua, een wijk van Rio de Janeiro, te wachten op een Uber. Plots werd ze benaderd door een man. Omdat ze hem pas in laatste instantie opmerkte, sloop hij wellicht naar haar toe. “Toen ik hem zag, stond hij al naast mij en ging hij naast me zitten. Hij vroeg me hoe laat het was, maar nadat ik hem het uur vertelde, maakte hij geen aanstalten om weg te gaan. Ik stopte mijn gsm weg, en toen begon hij me plots te bedreigen.”

Het begin van een nachtmerrie voor de dief. “Hij zei: ‘geef me jouw telefoon. En probeer niets te doen, want ik ben gewapend.’ Hij greep zogezegd naar een pistool, maar ik twijfelde want ik zag dat hij iets zachts indrukte. Mocht het tóch een echt pistool zijn geweest, zou hij sowieso niet de tijd hebben gehad om de trekker over te halen. Ik stond op en gaf hem twee rake stoten en een trap. Hij viel, waarna ik hem in een wurggreep hield. We gingen op die manier weer op dezelfde plaatsen zitten als ervoor en ik vertelde hem fijntjes dat we geduldig gingen wachten op de politie.”

Karton

Viana vroeg aan een voorbijganger om de politie te bellen. Echt tegenstribbelen deed de man trouwens niet. Het risico om een nieuw pak rammel te krijgen, was volgens de Braziliaanse te groot. “Ik denk dat hij bang had. Hij had toch wel wat geïncasseerd. Hij vroeg me om hem te laten gaan, maar hij zag dat ik furieus was. Hij zei dan maar dat hij het goed vond dat de politie kwam, want in nieuwe slagen had hij geen zin.”

Viana legde klacht neer op het politiekantoor, waarna ze terug huiswaarts keerde. “De dag nadien deden mijn handen wel wat pijn, maar voorts gaat alles prima. Ik besef dat dit een gevaarlijke streek is, dus ik probeer ook zo weinig mogelijk alleen op straat rond te lopen.” Achteraf bleek inderdaad dat de man geen echt pistool droeg. Hij had de vorm van een wapen uitgeknipt in karton en veinsde zo gewapend te zijn. En UFC-baas Dana White? Die beleefde stiekem wel wat plezier aan het incident. “Verdomd slecht idee”, schreef de Amerikaan vandaag op Twitter.

On the left is @Polyana_VianaDF, one of our @UFC fighters and on the right is the guy who tried to rob her #badfuckingidea pic.twitter.com/oHBVpS2TQt Dana White(@ danawhite) link