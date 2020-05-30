Opnieuw is de mooiste sportvrouw van Nederland een groot schaatstalent Redactie

30 mei 2020

11u42 0 Time-out Jutta Leerdam heeft een opvolgster. Voor het derde jaar op rij is een schaatster verkozen tot mooiste sportvrouw van Nederland. Joy Beune (21) is haar naam, net als Leerdam een zekerheid op toekomstige titels.

Het tijdschrift FHM verkoos Beune voor nummer één van 2019 Jutta Leerdam, schaatster Suzanne Schulting (mooiste sportvrouw van 2018), handbalspeelster Tess Wester en wielrenster Puck Moonen (mooiste sportvrouw van 2017). “Wow, ik voel me vereerd om de mooiste sportvrouw van Nederland te zijn! Bedankt!”, schreef Beune op haar Instagram.

Beune is een aanstormend schaatstalent bij onze noorderburen. Ze werd in 2017 tweede op het WK voor junioren, vorig jaar brak ze helemaal door met een zilveren medaille op het Nederlands kampioenschap Allround. Beune is al enkele maanden samen met een andere topschaatser: Kjeld Nuis (30). Nuis is de tweevoudige olympische kampioen en wereldrecordhouder op de 1.500 meter.

Lees ook:

Jutta Leerdam, de 21-jarige koningin van het WK schaatsen: diva, monster en wereldkampioene in één