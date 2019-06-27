Ook op Mykonos is het heet: model Izabel Goulart haalt alles uit de kast voor Duitse doelman Trapp ODBS

06u49 0 Time-Out Het vakantieresort op het Griekse eiland Mykonos leek wel op één grootse catwalk. Met in de hoofdrol Izabel Goulart (34), Braziliaans topmodel en de WAG van de Duitse doelman Kevin Trapp (28). Het leek wel op een uitgestelde verlovingsvakantie, nadat de twee vorig jaar beslisten straks in het huwelijksbootje te stappen.

Mykonos staat bekend omwille van zijn witte zandstranden, maar het was vooral in en rond het zwembad van hun hotel dat het er innig aan toeging tussen de twee tortelduifjes. Het moet zijn dat de gewezen engel van Victoria’s Secret de paparazzi in de gaten had, want ze trakteerde hen op een show die kon tellen. Een verleidelijke pose hier, een kus voor Trapp daar. Het is alvast niet moeilijk om te zien waarom Goulart op Instagram 4,5 miljoen volgers heeft. Ook zij werden niet in de steek gelaten. “Summer 2019 escape”, schreef ze bij een miniclip waarin ze in minuscule bikini paradeert in het water.

Trapp en Goulart leerden elkaar eind 2015 kennen, toen zij in Parijs vertoefde. De doelman werd dat jaar van Frankfurt naar Paris Saint-Germain getransfereerd, maar het voorbije seizoen leende de Parijse club hem weer uit aan de Duitsers. Trapp kon zich nooit echt doorzetten in het Prinsenpark en fungeerde er al jaren als tweede doelman. Misschien komt daar straks verandering in, nu hij er een sterk seizoen opzitten heeft (Frankfurt speelde de halve finale van de Europa League) en PSG de optie op een extra jaar in het contract van Buffon niet verlengt. De Italiaanse legende zou terugkeren naar zijn grote liefde Juventus. Al gaat PSG sowieso ook voor een vervanger. De naam van de Italiaan Gianluigi Donnarumma circuleert.

In het verleden klapte Goulart al eens uit het bed over hun seksleven. “Kevin en ik bedrijven geregeld de liefde, tot wel vier à vijf keer per week. Maar als hij een belangrijke match heeft en die verliest, zal het niets worden. Dan mag ik me nog zo mooi maken, mijn nagels doen en mijn beste lingerie dragen, nog zal er niets gebeuren. De dagen dat hij wint daarentegen, doen we nauwelijks een oog dicht.” We hebben zo’n flauw vermoeden dat Trapp een terugkeer naar het in Frankrijk autoritaire PSG wel ziet zitten.