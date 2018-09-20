Ook als fietser kan je in België dus geflitst worden: baanwielrenner komt met het bewijs ODBS/FHN

Robby Ghys pakt op zijn Instagrampagina uit met een straf filmpje. De 21-jarige profwielrenner, die sinds dit jaar uitkomt voor opleidingsteam Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise, slaagt erin een flitscamera te laten afgaan tijdens het trekken van een spurtje in een straat in Oostakker - we vermoeden toch zone 30. "Wanneer het niet toegelaten is om te sprinten in je eigen straat", schrijft Ghys erbij.

De Limburger combineert de weg met de baan, maar het is vooral in dat laatste dat hij al succesvol is. Deze zomer pakte hij op het EK in Glasgow nog goud op de koppelkoers samen met Kenny De Ketele. Ghys, een vegetariër, begon te koersen bij de miniemen, werd voetballer bij RC Genk, maar keerde bij de laatstejaarsaspiranten terug naar de koers. Toen reed hij nog altijd met het kleinere verzet van bij de miniemen. Enkel in koersjes bergop reed hij prijs. Bij de U17, U19 en U23 werd hij wel succesvol. Straks hoopt hij te schitteren op de piste in Tokio tijdens de Olympische Spelen van 2020.