Ondanks lockdown blijft Franse polsstokspringer creatief bezig... op zijn terras

Wat doet u als u huisarrest heeft? In tijden van corona blijven ook vele sporters thuis, en dat moedigt creativiteit aan. Zo ook polsstokspringer Max Lachiche. De Fransman zit in lockdown, maar wist toch over drie meter te springen... op zijn terras! Op zijn Instagram toont hij hoe hij de sprong tot een goed einde bracht. “Geslaagde uitdaging! Springen over mijn drie meter hoge terras. De opsluiting dwingt atleten om inventief zijn: niet springen, we springen toch!”

In een eerdere video (zie video onderaan) toont Lachiche hoe hij de sprong tot een goed einde bracht. Met een goeie voorbereiding, uiteraard. “In tijden van crisis moet men innovatief zijn. Wie wil, die kan. Als we om ons heen kijken kan alles worden gebruikt als hulp, om jezelf te onderhouden en voor de fysieke voorbereiding.”