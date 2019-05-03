Omstreden aanvaller is duidelijk zeer tevreden met resultaat van prikkelende naaktshoot die hij samen met vrouw deed TLB

03 mei 2019

11u24

Bron: La Gazzetta dello Sport 0

Samen met je manager poseren voor een naaktshoot: het moet voor heel wat voetballers een vreemde gedachte zijn. Maar niet voor Inter-spits Mauro Icardi. De 26-jarige Argentijnse goalgetter stapte in 2014 namelijk in het huwelijksbootje met zijn huidige makelaar - de 32-jarige Argentijnse schone Wanda Nara. En Icardi is duidelijk héél tevreden over het resultaat van de prikkelende fotosessie, want hij deelde verschillende kiekjes via Instagram (zie onder).

Icardi groeide de voorbije jaren uit tot een boegbeeld van de Italiaanse topclub Inter, maar de relatie raakte dit seizoen verzuurd. De Argentijn, grof wild op de transfermarkt, weigert zijn in 2021 aflopende contract in Milaan te verlengen en daar zijn de Nerazzurri niet mee opgezet. Icardi raakte zijn aanvoerdersband kwijt en lijkt op weg naar de uitgang. Als vervanger denkt Inter aan Rode Duivel Romelu Lukaku.