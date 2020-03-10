Noodkreet zieke Claudia Nainggolan: “Ik heb medicijnen nodig, maar ze zijn door coronavirus niet beschikbaar” SVBM

08u17 16 Coronavirus De drastische maatregelen die Italië treft in het héle land tegen corona, raken ook Claudia Lai (38) - vrouw van gewezen Rode Duivel en Cagliari-speler Radja Nainggolan. Zij vecht nog steeds tegen kanker en kaart via een post op Instagram een belangrijk probleem aan.

Lai vecht sinds april 2018 tegen de ziekte nadat er een tumor werd vastgesteld. Het is niet haar eerste strijd met haar lichaam. Als kind onderging ze een operatie voor een hartafwijking. Die hartaandoeningen hebben veel invloed gehad op de behandeling die ze nu krijgt. Ze mag niet alle medicijnen gebruiken en ze moet voorzichtig zijn om geen infecties op te lopen. De uitbraak van het coronavirus maakt de situatie er niet makkelijker op.

“Grote solidariteit met de artsen die op de afdeling oncologie werken. Samen met alle andere hulpverleners krijgen zij te maken met of bereiden ze zich voor op de noodtoestand die het coronavirus met zich meebrengt. Dit is een erg moeilijk moment voor mensen die aan kanker lijden”, aldus mevrouw Nainggolan op Instagram.

Het coronavirus brengt zware gevolgen met zich mee voor de medische sector in Italië. “Vandaag de dag bevind ik me in de situatie waarin er geen medicijnen beschikbaar zijn die belangrijk zijn voor mijn behandeling. Wie weet hoeveel mensen in hetzelfde schuitje zitten. Bovendien is het voor ons bijna onmogelijk ons te beschermen tegen elke vorm van ziekte, aangezien we nauwelijks een immuunsysteem hebben.”

