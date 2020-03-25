Nieuwe wielerromance: Belgische renner strikt Nederlandse wereldkampioene veldrijden ODBS/BA/YP

25 maart 2020

05u30 2 Time-Out Opvallend nieuw koppel in wielerland: Roy Jans (29) en Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (21).

De Belgische spurter maakte dat bekend op Instagram, waar hij een foto postte waarop hij zoent met de Nederlandse wereldkampioene in het veldrijden. Als bijschrift louter een hartje. De Rotterdamse en de Limburger uit Bilzen komen uit voor dezelfde ploeg: Alpecin-Fenix, waarvoor ook Mathieu van der Poel rijdt. Jans had eerder een relatie met Nathalie Pierlet. De twee verwelkomden in juni 2019 een kindje.

Alvarado heeft een opmerkelijk parcours afgelegd. Ze werd geboren in de Dominicaanse Republiek en verhuisde op haar vijfde naar Rotterdam: niet wat je noemt een typische crossachtergrond. “Ik was sportief en ik zocht iets om de winter goed door te komen”, zegt ze. “Dan kom je automatisch bij de cross uit.” En ook al is dat modder, slijk en vaak afzien bij de beesten, bij Alvarado horen daar ook mooi gelakte nagels bij. Vijf minuten na de cross lijkt het alweer alsof ze uit een doosje komt. “Ik heb altijd een kleurtje op mijn nagels”, zegt ze. “Ik ben een beetje meisjesachtig.”

“De wereld ligt aan haar voeten”

Moet kunnen. Het is dat soort ontwapenende charme dat van Alvarado een populair figuur maakt. 2019-2020 was haar seizoen van de grote doorbraak, de fans volgden spontaan. “Alle jonge mannen tussen 20 en 25 jaar die van veldrijden houden, zijn verliefd op haar”, zegt Paul Herygers. “De wereld ligt aan haar voeten.” En wie durft hem tegenspreken? Roy Jans alvast niet.

Het is al de derde romance in de wielersport die recent aan het licht komt. Begin dit jaar onthulden Belgisch kampioen Tim Merlier (27) en Cameron Vandenbroucke (20) al dat ze een koppel waren, zowat een maand later volgden Julian Alaphilippe (27) en Marion Rousse (28) dat voorbeeld. Rousse was daarvoor 12 jaar samen geweest met Tony Gallopin, ook al een wielrenner.