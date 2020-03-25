Nieuwe wielerromance: Belgische renner strikt Nederlandse wereldkampioene veldrijden ODBS

Opvallend nieuw koppel in wielerland: Roy Jans (29) en Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (21). De Belgische spurter maakte dat bekend op Instagram, waar hij een foto postte waarop hij zoent met de Nederlandse wereldkampioene in het veldrijden. Als bijschrift louter een hartje. De Rotterdamse en de Limburger uit Bilzen komen uit voor dezelfde ploeg: Alpecin-Fenix, waarvoor ook Mathieu van der Poel rijdt. Jans had eerder een relatie met Nathalie Pierlet. De twee verwelkomden in juni 2019 een kindje.

Het is al de derde romance in de wielersport die recent aan het licht komt. Begin dit jaar onthulden Belgisch kampioen Tim Merlier (27) en Cameron Vandenbroucke (20) al dat ze een koppel waren, zowat een maand later volgden Julian Alaphilippe (27) en Marion Rousse (28) dat voorbeeld. Rousse was daarvoor 12 jaar samen geweest met Tony Gallopin, ook al een wielrenner.